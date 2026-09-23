Beats 360 are one of the most comfortable, best-sounding headphones I've ever worn and made Supergirl more watchable than it should be

A habitual Bluetooth earbuds wearer, I often forget about the sheer audio pleasure of a pair of over-the-ear headphones (or as my audiophile friends like to call them, "cans"), which is why my experience with the new Beats 360 wireless Bluetooth headphones was even more revelatory.

You see, the Beats 360 — announced today — reminded me why I usually eschew headphones in favor of, say, AirPods: over-the-ear audio is usually too uncomfortable for me to wear for any length of time. That, though, has not been the case with the new Beats 360, an elegantly engineered pair of headphones that push the technology to each earcup, thereby stripping down and lightening the head strap.

They also feature far more forgiving memory foam and cover material than I've found on other headphones. As a result, the cups form to the contours of my head without unnecessary pressure, and my ears aren't throbbing after hours of listening.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

But I'm getting ahead of myself. Comfort is important for headphones — and to be honest, earmuffs — but what will matter most is audio quality. Beats has done a lot of work to ensure high-quality sound. The audio company, which is owned by Apple, describes it as a high-fidelity acoustic architecture, built around a high-dynamic-range amplifier and a custom-designed dual magnetic transducer. There's even a custom venting system around the transducer to help reduce distortion.

A host of good design and audio choices

As I noted above, a lot of this technology — even most of the wiring — sits in each of the headphone cups. That leaves the headband thinner, lighter, and more comfortable. Beats 360 let you turn each headphone 90 degrees to flatten the entire headphones for easier travel.

The band does not fold in half, but at least the Beats 360 headphones are light enough (294.5g) that throwing them into your backpack (as I did, with the included fabric case), or walking about with them around your neck won't be a problem.

The headphones even support swappable ear-cushions: if you sweat on one pair, you can wash them while popping on a different set. Mine arrived with a couple of pairs, including a plush set. Each took a simple quarter turn on the headphones' body to remove and replace.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Beat 360 are easy to set up and use. I had them unboxed and connected to my MacBook Air in no time, and the controls make sense. On the left ear cup is my power and pairing button, as well as one for a quick touch switch between transparency mode and effective active noise cancellation (ANC). There's also a USB-C charge port. On the right cup is the volume rocker and play/pause button.

The metal band has enough give to fit over a head considerably larger than mine. A comfortable memory foam cushion sits on top of my head, and the metal band extends to line the cups up perfectly over my ears.

Putting the super in Supergirl

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

Since I was traveling when I first tried out the Beats 360 headphones, I decided to treat myself to a movie on HBOMax, which had just added Supergirl. As an avid Superman fan and someone who truly enjoyed James Gunn's 2025 Superman movie, I was anxious to see this in-universe take on Supergirl.

I settled into my hotel room bed with the MacBook Air propped on my lap and the Beats 360 headphones over my ears. The movie is, unfortunately, a misfire. While not miscast, Milly Alcock is stuck in a repetitive and muddled quest story with uninspiring heroes and villains, and while aiming to show the main character's growth, it seemed unsure of whose story it's telling. (We officially awarded it three stars in our Supergirl review.)

Ah, but the sound. Through the Beats 360, and probably thanks in part to the adaptive EQ, which automatically adjusts the audio to work with my fit, it was thoroughly engrossing, punchy, and loud, but never screeching, with clear effects and sharp audio. The sound often felt like it was coming from all around me. I honestly think the Beats 360 headphones made Supergirl watchable.

The incredible sound of silence

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

At home, I started wearing them while working, listening to my favorite David Bowie playlists and then a string of Simon and Garfunkel hits on Apple Music.

On Simon and Garfunkel's The Boxer, I was shocked to hear what sounded like a kazoo but is, in fact, the rough sound of a bass harmonica. I swear, in all the decades I've listened to that song, I never detected that before, nor have I previously heard what sounds like someone gently tapping on their guitar but is actually an analog recording artifact that is so in sync with the tempo that it's easy to mistake it for fingers gently beating on wood. So many exquisite details jumped out at me; it was like listening to these iconic hits for the first time.

Overall, Beats 360 produced fantastic, head-filling audio in every scenario and were also quite good for my Google Meet video meetings, providing clear voice, and with the 3 voice-pickup mics (out of a total of 9 — 6 are for ANC) doing a good job of delivering my voice to my fellow attendees. Naturally, the headphones include access to Siri, accessible via voice or by long-pressing the power button. So I used them for hands-free audio control and to ask some general interest questions.

I did not get to push the headphones to their battery limit, but they're rated for 32 hours (with ANC on) and, since I've had them, I have yet to charge them up.

At $349 (UK and AU price TBC), Beats 360 ends up in the more affordable range of top-tier headphones. Sure, they're pricier than a pair of AirPods, but, as I see it, you can't put a price on this combination of sound quality and comfort.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.