Evidence points to Beats 360 coming later in September

That's despite Beats' owner, Apple, having just hosted a big launch event

We now know a lot about these new headphones too…

While the AirPods 5 upgrades offer you the best features of the AirPods Pro, they were small consolation at an Apple Event in which people were hoping for more sweeping audio upgrades. No AirPods with cameras, no HomePods upgrade despite teases, and no new Beats headphones.

However, that latter point could be addressed later in the month. How come? because according to MacRumors, Apple just released a firmware update for the Beats 360 headphones. Yes, that same pair of Beats 360 headphones we've been hearing rumors about for months, but that have yet to be officially announced.

Why is Apple updating headphones that don't exist? Well, bear in mind we've been seeing them for months, as Apple gave them to multiple soccer World Cup players to show off during the tournament. Celebrity sportspeople need their tech updating too, after all.

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There's no indication of what this update does, and it doesn't really matter. It's all about what this update suggests.

Because of this recent software update, many now think that the Beats 360 are due to be unveiled at some point in September.

While Apple already has just had its big product unveiling event of the year (on September 9, around 14 hours ago at the time of writing), that doesn't rule out new Beats devices. Apple generally lets its Beats sub-brand operate independently.

In fact, it would've been pretty bizarre if we had seen the Beats 360 shown off at the Apple event, for this fact.

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We know a lot about how the Beats 360 look, thanks to plenty of leaks (and, of course, the fact that they were literally on the necks, heads and bags of a few soccer players months ago). They sound like a big step up from what we've seen, but as the launch of a new range, it's hard to know how they'll stack up to existing models.

Beats' last product launch was in October 2025, when it showed off the Powerbeats Fit, so maybe we'll see the brand take the same late-September-early-October window for its new device. Or devices? We've only heard about the Beats 360, but that doesn't rule out siblings of other form factors.

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