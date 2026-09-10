Two AirPods 5 models: 50% better ANC, Adaptive Audio and Live Translation

A step up model boasts wireless charging and volume swipeable stems

$129 / £129 for AirPods 5; $149 / £149 for AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging

If you watched our Apple event coverage, you'll know that Apple's decided to double up on its non-Pro AirPods rollout as it did before, and each model within the new AirPods 5 duo features ANC, whether you really felt you wanted it or not.

And Apple definitely wants you to want it, because along with an "all-new multiport acoustic architecture" in this open-fit style, the company claims the new onboard ANC will remove up to 50% more external noise compared to AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

One of the key upgrades here is Live Translation inclusion in both sets (previously the sole preserve of the Pro lineup) as well as Personalised Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ. And the new battery now offers up to 20 hours in total with ANC (up to five hours from the buds themselves, which is an hour more than their older siblings, or four with ANC) or up to 22 hours if listening without ANC.

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True, it's still not great in the stamina stakes. But this really is Apple's entry-level AirPods offering and for some, cash (not battery life) is king.

(Image credit: Apple)

Also, it's worth pointing out while Live Translation and Adaptive EQ is here, there are none of those rumored cameras, low-res or otherwise — even in the top-tier option. We didn't expect them 'til 2027 and it turns out we were right to stick to that.

Although Audio Intelligence and Siri Recap did launch at the event, these are software upgrades meant to help enhance what you hear (and in some cases, transcribe it, although the promise is that Apple will neither record, nor store said information). Anyway, no, Apple eyes in your ears are still a way off yet.

It's been nearly two years since AirPods 5's predecessors launched (where does the time go?) but the original AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation were priced at $179 / £179 / AU$299 when they landed on September 20, 2024. And no such pricing exists now. That's right, both models are cheaper.

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The company knows that change isn't always good when it comes to the delicate topic of coin, so it hasn't troubled us with new figures in the standard set, which will sell for the original basic model's $129 / £129 (likely AU$199) asking fee.

And the step-up model? That will cost $149 / £149 (around AU$209), so less than the original AirPods 4 with ANC.

Apple's 'pay for what you want (and enjoy what you buy)' is refreshing

(Image credit: Apple)

OK, no cameras, no hearing health suite and of course no heart-rate monitoring, but you have to hand it to Apple. It's like someone at an Apple Park board meeting stood up and said, "Why don't we just let fans of AirPods pick their perks?" You love to see it.

Want on-volume stem swiping? It has been added it to the step-up model! A case that supports wireless charging? That's also in the $20 / £20 more expensive option. In isolation these upgrades don't feel too significant, but for me these choices are bang on — every little win adds a little value, no?

I'd plump for the set with the on-volume stems for sure. I know that for me, this is a perk worth paying for, and it's the first time Apple's added it to its open-fit earbuds design. For clarity, this design sits in your concha (or ear well) and does not require the ear-tips of the AirPods Pro lineup to create a secure seal within your ear canal.

I've lost count of the number of times I've knocked cheap earbuds — and even pricier ones — for making me dig out my phone when I need to lower the volume, and for me this is a key perk. Thanks, AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging!

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