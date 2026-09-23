Palantir CEO Alex Karp reckons OpenAI will never IPO — mainly due to the huge amount of liability it carries

Palantir CEO Alex Karp says frontier AI labs may end up nationalized because of the potentially unlimited liability they carry

When asked how those risks could be disclosed in an S-1 IPO filing, Karp challenged the premise itself, saying: “You’re assuming that there will be an S-1.”

His argument centers around the assumption that large AI-related liabilities ultimately require government intervention at some level, even as OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman ruled out an IPO in 2026, citing AI safety concerns

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has cast doubt on whether the frontier AI labs will ever reach the public markets.

A widely shared post on X by Guillermo Flor summarized Karp as saying OpenAI will never IPO, that there may be no S-1 in play, and that nationalization is the only real exit because the liability exposure from frontier AI is so large that "no public market could potentially absorb it."

His comments brought renewed focus on OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which have recently pledged to prioritize AI safety and "pacing the frontier" of development but have both released new versions of their AI models this week (GPT-6 Sol, Luna, and Opus 5.5).

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A case made by focusing on potential liabilities

The comments come from Karp's September 17 appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. In a transcript of the segment published by RealClearPolitics, a host asks how the liability Karp has been describing would be written into an S-1, and what the risk factors would sound like.

Karp's answer was one that sent shockwaves in an industry already pricing in potentially two trillion-dollar IPOs in the near future: "You're assuming that there will be an S-1. Okay. Maybe there will be."

He argued that the only way to handle that liability is to ask the government to nationalize said frontier labs, adding that companies often lead you to a conclusion rather than stating what they want outright.

The truth may be more complex: OpenAI confirmed on June 8 that it had confidentially submitted a draft S-1 to the SEC, while noting that some of what it wants to do is "likely easier as a private company." Anthropic made its own confidential submission a week earlier.

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Neither company, however, has issued a public S-1 registration statement, using existing regulations to keep its financials private for now. OpenAI also pushed back its own timetable before Karp's statements. In an interview published by Fortune on September 12, Sam Altman said, "right now would be an ill-advised moment to go public," confirming there would be no listing in 2026 and citing safety and alignment work.

Not entirely an honest AI broker

This is not a new position for Palantir's CEO; in June, Benzinga reported that he spent six months privately warning AI executives about nationalization, telling an interviewer, "The momentum is on the side of people who want to nationalize them."

He also has a commercial interest in the argument, as Palantir sells software built on the premise that enterprises keep their data in-house, and in an August CNBC interview, Karp argued that businesses should control their own models and lean less on the frontier labs' token-based business model. On September 17, per Stocktwits, he again pointed to open models as a way for companies to keep control of their data.

His position rests on the belief that frontier labs carry liability only the government can absorb, that their appetite for regulation partly aims to limit that exposure, and that investors expecting blockbuster listings may be misreading the risk. Whether the delayed OpenAI IPO eventually culminates in some form of nationalization, regulatory oversight, or both remains to be seen.

What is certain, however, is that both Anthropic and OpenAI need billions of dollars to keep training their models and meet compute commitments in the near future, and they might turn to a source that seemed unlikely to some in the industry less than half a year ago: the US federal government.

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