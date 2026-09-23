LinkedIn is making it easier for you to get verified - and to hopefully cut back on scams and AI slop

LinkedIn reveals more move to help users and business verify on the site

Users will now be able to ask their network for references in verification

Businesses can cut off those pretending to be employees

LinkedIn has revealed new methods to help expand verification on its site in the latest battle against fake accounts and AI slop.

The social media network is making a stand in order to ensure its platform focuses on what it says matters most - helping users build grow a business-focused network.

It's not just users either - the move will also mean that businesses will be able to better protect their brand reputation on the site thanks to new controls and tools.

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Verification improvements

First up for users is a new way to ensure verification is as effective as it can be. LinkedIn users will now be able to ask people in their network to verify connections to those they have worked or studied with - and when the user receives enough confirmations, LinkedIn adds a verification badge to their Profile, with the option to opt out.

LinkedIn says this method helps add "peer-backed credibility and reassurance", and says it will also soon let members proactively ask their connections to verify their experiences, helping members build authenticity through their professional network.

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

For businesses themselves, looking to protect their brand from employee impersonation, LinkedIn will now let Company Page Admins, who have verified their Page, instantly remove known imposter accounts, meaning they can no longer appear in search results under their company name. The platform is also testing a pilot which will give companies the ability to require workplace verification for anyone claiming current employment at their organization to associate with their Page.

"As AI reshapes the workplace, trust has become our most valuable professional asset," Oscar Rodriguez, VP of Trust Product at LinkedIn wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

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"LinkedIn has invested tens of millions of dollars in verification, helping to build a more trusted professional community where more than 115 million members have now verified their identity or workplace for free. Now, we’re continuing our expansion of verification across LinkedIn and integrating with new partners, giving members more ways to verify who they are and more signals to help you know who’s real and credible, both on and off LinkedIn."

The expansion isn't just limited to LinkedIn, as the site is also allowing verified members to show off their status on partner platforms too. Truecaller and Peerspot have joined existing partners including Adobe, giving users on those platforms extra peace of mind that the person messaging them really is who they say they are.

"Whether you’re a member verifying the credibility and experience of a former colleague, a business protecting its brand reputation, or a platform looking to integrate LinkedIn trust signals, you are helping build a more trusted network where professionals can connect with confidence," noted Rodriguez.

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