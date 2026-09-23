After DSIT, Britain’s next AI test is sovereignty

The abolition of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has created uncertainty about what happens next to Britain’s AI ambitions.

Kanishka Narayan’s promotion to Minister for AI gives the technology a dedicated voice at Cabinet, yet folding DSIT’s responsibilities into other departments raises questions about how the Government will coordinate the infrastructure, investment and public-sector adoption needed to support those ambitions.

Simone Giacomelli Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO at Prem AI.

Recent parliamentary scrutiny of critical public-sector AI contracts has highlighted growing pressure on institutions to strengthen control over AI operations and deployment continuity. Britain has focused on adoption speed; the next step is operational control in ongoing public-service AI use.

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The case for sovereign AI is becoming stronger as a result. Britain needs more than access to capable models; it needs controlled operations for the services that depend on them, even when a provider, contract or political relationship changes.

Sovereignty goes further than where data sits

Sovereign AI is often reduced to data residency, with the assumption that keeping information inside Britain is enough to keep it under British control. Data location remains important, particularly in healthcare, defense and public administration, but it describes only one part of the relationship between an organization and the technology it uses.

A hospital could store every patient record in a British data center while relying on models and software that only the original provider can operate or modify. Where that provider is based remains relevant, but the more useful test of sovereignty is whether the hospital can understand the system, govern how it is used and continue running it if the commercial relationship changes.

An organization should know how its systems operate, determine which data a model can access and retain the ability to move a workload or introduce another model without rebuilding the entire service. Once that system becomes essential, it also needs enough internal expertise to keep it running rather than discovering that continuity depends on the decisions of one supplier.

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Britain does not need to reproduce every layer of the stack, but it does need predictable control where public services run. Modern AI draws on international research, complex supply chains and open-source projects, and recreating them domestically would consume enormous resources without necessarily producing better technology.

As DSIT’s responsibilities move across Whitehall, the Government needs to decide which dependencies it can accept without threatening security, public trust or an essential service.

Capability and control can reinforce one another

Government AI plans sometimes present sovereignty as the slower alternative to using the largest commercial models, as though Britain must choose between world-class AI and control over its deployment. That assumes every organization needs the same frontier system, when the question is which model suits the work.

For many public workloads, a fit-for-purpose model in a controlled environment is more valuable than one large generic option, especially when governance obligations are strict.

A specialized model can be adapted to the organization's data, tested under the conditions in which it will operate and governed according to the consequences of getting a decision wrong. In those circumstances, greater control can make the system more useful as well as more independent.

Open and portable technology can support this approach by allowing organizations to run models across different infrastructure, examine how systems behave and replace components as better options emerge.

Openness does not guarantee sovereignty, since organizations still need secure infrastructure, skilled teams and clear governance, but it reduces the chance that an entire service becomes inseparable from one provider’s platform.

I have seen the AI market move quickly enough to make that flexibility increasingly valuable. The best model for a task today may be overtaken within months, while pricing, regulation and access can change almost as quickly.

An organization that builds around one proprietary service may struggle to benefit from that progress, whereas one that controls the environment in which its models operate can introduce better technology without starting again.

Government can turn sovereignty into capability

Britain already has many of the ingredients it needs, including strong universities, experienced researchers, growing AI companies and public investment in compute. The next step is to connect those assets with sustained demand in the parts of the public sector where sovereignty has the greatest practical value.

Government does not need to select one national champion or exclude international companies. It can create a market in which providers compete while public bodies retain control of the systems they buy.

Procurement rules for critical AI could require workloads to be portable, independently testable and capable of running within infrastructure controlled by the customer, making the ability to change course part of the original decision rather than a problem discovered at the end of a contract.

This would give hospitals, councils and government departments credible sovereign options while providing British AI companies with a route from pilots to long-term deployment. It would encourage partnerships in which knowledge and operational authority remain with the institution responsible for the service, even when private companies provide the technology and expertise.

The restructuring of DSIT should be treated as an opportunity to clarify Britain’s objective rather than reduce its ambition. A Minister for AI can bring different parts of government together, but the strategy should be judged by whether public institutions can use the best technology available while retaining meaningful control of the systems that matter most.

That is what will allow Britain’s AI ambitions to endure as departments, suppliers and technologies change.

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