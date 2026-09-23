Customize your AI generated website: A step-by-step guide

You typed a few prompts into an AI website builder and had a full site minutes later. It looks promising at first glance, but closer observation reveals it probably looks a lot like every other business in your industry.

Most people reach for these tools because they're short on time, budget, or both. You want something live today, without sinking funds into a six-week build from a developer. But there’s a substantial gap between going live and a website that actually works for your business. That’s exactly what my AI website customization guide covers.

Where do AI-generated websites fall short?

AI builders are trained on patterns from thousands of existing sites, so they tend to reproduce the same layouts and headline structures. One review of AI builders found that training on top-performing sites means the tools "find and copy the optimal design," which is efficient but produces cookie-cutter results. If a competitor used the same tool, your sites may look closer to twins than rivals.

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The code underneath often carries its own baggage. AI-generated pages tend to ship with bloated CSS and redundant scripts that hurt Core Web Vitals scores, according to multiple industry analyses. This costs you twice, in visitors who leave and in search rankings that suffer for it.

Security is another potential blind spot among AI-generated sites. A recent scan of 447 live websites found that AI-built sites averaged 2.1 high-severity vulnerabilities each, compared with 0.7 for human-built sites, largely because the tools skip protections nobody explicitly asked for, like security headers and rate limiting. AI systems are good at building features that work, but far less reliable at adding safeguards nobody prompted them to include.

Then there's the content itself. AI copy tends toward vague, interchangeable phrasing, since the model is guessing at your specifics rather than pulling from verified facts, which can mean misstated details about your products or services. That doesn't make AI builders useless: it just means the output is a first draft, not a finished product.

7 tips for customizing AI-generated websites

The good news is that most of these problems are fixable without hiring a full development team. You're not starting from scratch. You're editing a draft, which is a much faster process than building a site from a blank page.

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The tips below cover the areas that need the most attention once an AI tool finishes its pass. Work through them in order, since sorting out navigation first tends to make the later steps easier to spot.

#1 Rebuild the menu around what customers search for

AI builders often generate menus based on generic templates rather than how your customers actually think about your business. Important services can end up buried two clicks deep. Labels often use internal jargon instead of the words customers actually search for.

Walk through your own site as if you were a first-time visitor looking for your most requested product or service. If it takes more than two clicks to find, restructure the menu around that task rather than around your org chart. Test it on mobile too, since AI builders often collapse menus into hamburger icons without checking how usable they actually are.

#2 Cut the AI's boilerplate phrases

Look out for filler lines like "we provide high-quality, all-in-one solutions tailored to your unique needs." That kind of phrasing shows up constantly in AI drafts because the model has no specific facts to work with, so it defaults to language that could describe any business.

Replace it with details only you would know, like how long you've operated and what results real customers have actually seen. Specific language builds the credibility that generic phrasing can't. Reading each page out loud helps too, since AI phrasing tends to reveal itself the moment you hear it spoken back to you.

#3 Fact-check every price, spec, and product claim

AI models can invent plausible-sounding specifications, pricing, or availability when they don't have accurate source data to draw from. That's a real risk on e-commerce or service pages, where a wrong price or feature claim turns into a customer complaint later.

Go line by line through every product description, price, and spec sheet the AI generated. Cross-check each one against your actual inventory or service list before the site goes live. Pay close attention to anything the tool invented outright, like sizing charts or shipping timelines it had no real data to draw from.

#4 Swap the stock photos for real ones

The photos an AI builder pulls in are usually generic stock images chosen for visual polish rather than relevance to your business. Visitors have seen the same handshake-and-laptop photos on dozens of other sites. That sameness undercuts the trust you're trying to build.

Swap in real photos of your team, workspace, or product wherever you can. Even a handful placed in key spots, like your homepage and about page, makes the rest of the site feel more credible. A phone camera and decent lighting usually beat another stock photo of strangers shaking hands.

#5 Test every booking, payment, and CRM connection

Booking systems, payment processors, and CRMs often don't connect cleanly to AI-generated code, since the builder isn't working within a platform's standard hooks and APIs. Forms can silently fail to submit, or analytics tags can stop firing without any visible error.

Test every integration yourself: submit a real form, run a test transaction, and confirm the data lands where it should. Don't assume a feature works just because it appears on the page. Repeat the test after any major edit, since a single code change can quietly break a connection that worked fine the day before.

#6 Fill in the title tags and schema that AI skipped

Search engines and AI-powered answer tools rely on structured data to understand what a page is actually about, and AI builders frequently skip or half-fill this layer. Missing title tags and thin meta descriptions make it harder for your pages to surface in search results or AI-generated summaries.

Check each page's title tag, meta description, and heading structure. Then add schema markup for the basics, like your business address and hours, since this is one of the highest-value fixes on this list. A free tool like Google's Rich Results Test can confirm the markup is actually valid before you move on.

#7 Turn on two-factor authentication and audit your forms

Most AI builders leave meaningful gaps in default security configuration, including weak or absent security headers and missing rate limiting on login attempts. Privacy policies often read like placeholder text too, rather than an accurate account of what data you actually collect. Wix's own guidance to users flags two-factor authentication as the single highest-value fix available.

Confirm your SSL certificate is active and enable two-factor authentication on your admin account. Then remove unused contributor access and audit every form to make sure your privacy policy matches what you're actually collecting. Most of these checks take just minutes and rarely need repeating.

Should you generate websites with AI?

AI website builders solve a real problem by getting a functional site online without months of development time or a large budget. For a single-page portfolio, a quick landing page, or a proof of concept, the convenience outweighs the trade-offs.

A quick freelancer profile or a temporary event page rarely needs the same scrutiny as a site people will use to make a purchase decision. That’s why you should match your review effort to what's actually riding on the page. The more money or personal data changes hands there, the more that first draft needs a second look.

Tradeoffs show up as the site grows in importance. Convenience upfront translates into review time later, since the quality of the final result tracks closely with how much of that review you put in. Without review, a site tends to read as generic, sometimes with serious accuracy or security problems a customer finds before you do.

I always advise treating the AI output as a first draft rather than a finished site. Put in work so the result stops looking like a slightly different version of every other AI-built site out there. You should also budget time to check facts and close the security gaps the AI skipped on its own.