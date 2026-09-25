Winning the beer league championship title becomes an all-consuming obsession for coach Joanne Pico (Jess Salgueiro) after her girlfriend and co-founder of the Public Lass Brovaries, a team for LGBTQ women and non-binary players, dumps her and joins a rival team in 10-part softball mockumentary Slo Pitch.

The comparisons with Heated Rivalry are obvious, all the moreso because Emily Hampshire and Nadine Bhabha are in both shows. Slo Pitch, however, predates the smash-hit hockey series. It started out as a cult web series in 2020, and its co-creators are heavily involved in the TV adaptation, with J Stevens directing, Gwenlyn Cumyn and Karen Knox starring, the trio having reunited to pen the series.

Boris (Knox) is a beer-obsessed German in pursuit of a green card marriage, Ann (Cumyn) is a bisexual lothario and the Toronto Blue Gays serve as the Brovaries' arch foes in the web series. The issue is that the Blue Gays are actually good, whereas the booze-swilling Brovaries are the league's six-time wooden spoon recipients.

Season 1 mockuments the Brovaries' misadventures over the course of a summer, complete with sexy carwash fundraisers gone wrong, awkward encounters with conservative-politician sponsors and petty feuds, all in the service of winning the breakup.

Read on as we explain how to watch Slo Pitch from anywhere.

How to watch Slo Pitch online now

Slo Pitch is only currently available in Australia and Canada with the US and UK still awaiting firm release dates.



🇺🇸 No release date announced

🇬🇧 Sky — No release date announced yet

🇦🇺 Stream on HBO Max (AU$11.99/month)

🇨🇦 Stream on Crave (CA$11.99/month)

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Can I watch Slo Pitch in the US?

Any plans to release Slo Pitch in the US are firmly under wraps at the time of writing.

For now, a VPN will help you tune in if you're spending time in the US from Canada or Australia. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch Slo Pitch in the UK

Sky will be home to Slo Pitch in the UK, but at the time of writing its release date is yet to be announced.

Visiting the UK from Canada or Australia? Use NordVPN to watch Slo Pitch.

How to watch Slo Pitch in Canada

Crave is home to Slo Pitch in Canada, where a double-header of episodes air each Friday, starting September 25.

Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch Slo Pitch in Australia

Slo Pitch airs on HBO Max in Australia, with a double-header of episodes coming out each Friday following the premiere on September 25.

Prices start at AU$11.99/month and AU$119.99/year.

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock HBO Max and watch Slo Pitch as they would at home.

Slo Pitch – Need to Know

Slo Pitch trailer

Slo Pitch | Official Trailer | Sky - YouTube Watch On

When is the Slo Pitch release date? Slo Pitch premieres in Canada and Australia with a double-header on Friday, September 25. Two episodes will follow each week until October 23.

Slo Pitch cast

Jess Salgueiro as Joanne Pico

Karen Knox as Boris

Gwenlyn Cumyn as Ann

Chelsea Muirhead as Sasha

Emma Hunter as Barb

Lane Webber as Lee

Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah as Zari

Amanda Cordner as Mel

Emily Hampshire as Leanne

Varun Saranga

Laura De Carteret

Don MacLean Jr.

Nadine Bhabha

Carolyn Taylor

Chris Locke as League Commissioner

Chris Sandiford

Ayami Sato as herself