How to watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma online from anywhere

Watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma on Sony LIV

Use NordVPN to watch Sony LIV when abroad

First episode arrives on Saturday, September 19 at 9:30pm IST

Sony’s all-new show, Family Full House With Rohit Sharma, is set to go on floors this Saturday, September 19, 2026. Indian cricket star Sharma, best known for his three ODI double centuries and leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, is all set for yet another debut – this time, off the field.

The date is special for Rohit himself, as it was the same date when he made his T20I debut. This time, though, fans will be seeing Rohit off the field in his quirky, outspoken “Shana” avatar. He’s well known for his cheeky stump-cam remarks, which have gone viral on multiple occasions.

His now-famous “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega” (nobody will stroll in the garden) outburst is perhaps the best example, becoming one of Indian cricket’s most-shared memes. Sony appears to be leaning on this familiarity and Rohit’s outspoken personality for its fresh TV entertainment show.

With Kapil Sharma leaving Sony for Netflix – which also has Samay Raina on its catalog – Sony needed something to pull Indian family audiences. What little we know is that it will be a game-format family show where Rohit will be at his relaxed best, interacting with participants through various games and challenges.

The trailer for the first episode shows cricket stars like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Abhishek Nayar as guests, along with famous Bollywood comic actor Kunal Khemu, who will be there to promote his upcoming movie Vibe. The promotional trailers also showed glimpses of Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine, as well as local comedy stars Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and other influencers like Jannat Zubair.

Abroad? Here's where to watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma online and on TV from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma in India

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma is exclusive to Sony and is only available in India.

TV audiences can watch it on the Sony Network, while cord-cutters can catch the action live and stream episodes on-demand on Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, or you can get the ₹999 Premium yearly plan.

Outside India? If you're currently traveling outside India, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch Indian TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN (75% off).

How to watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Family Full House with Rohit Sharma but you're away from India and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch Sony LIV with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in India).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to Sony LIV.

What devices can I watch Sony LIV on?

Android and iOS (at least Android 4.4, iOS 11.0)

(at least Android 4.4, iOS 11.0) Browsers – Safari (12.0 and above), Chrome (69.0 and above), Firefox (72.3626 and above), Edge (86.0 and above)

– Safari (12.0 and above), Chrome (69.0 and above), Firefox (72.3626 and above), Edge (86.0 and above) Android TV (Android 5.1 and above)

(Android 5.1 and above) Apple TV (tvOS 12.0 and above)

(tvOS 12.0 and above) Smart TVs – LG (webOS 4.x and above), Samsung (2018 and above), Sony Bravia (2017 and above), Netrange (2019 and above), Foxxum (2019 and above), Vidaa (VIDAA OS 6 and above)

Family Full House With Rohit Sharma: FAQs

Rohit se Shaanagiri | Family Full House with Rohit Sharma | Starts 19th September - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Family Full House With Rohit Sharma online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?

Althoug Sony LIV is available in multiple countries around the world, including the US (via Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans), the UK, Canada, and Australia, it’s unclear at the time of writing whether any of these options will carry Family Full House With Rohit Sharma.

If you're an Indian traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

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