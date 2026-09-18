Garmin Cirqa users’ workouts are disappearing when they’re finished

Garmin is apparently investigating the issue

For now, there’s a temporary workaround that can help

We loved Garmin’s screenless Cirqa tracker when we reviewed it earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect device. And that’s exactly what some Garmin users have discovered recently, with the device seemingly deleting many people’s workouts as soon as they’re finished.

The issue has surfaced in reports posted on Garmin’s support forum. There, users have complained that workouts are not logged when they are ended in a certain way, despite the Garmin Connect app showing the exercise in progress and the Cirqa wearable vibrating to indicate it has received the instruction to end the session.

Specifically, users noted that the problem arose if they began a workout using the dedicated button on their Cirqa, then ended it in the Connect app. When that happened, the session seemingly went missing. As one forum member put it, “If you start an activity with the button, you have to end it with the button.”

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Garmin appears to be aware of the bug, with a company representative posting a potential solution on the forum. There, the rep said that “if an activity is started from the CIRQA, Garmin Connect may first display an ‘Activity in Progress’ message with Resume and End options. Selecting Resume opens the activity recording screen, where the activity can then be stopped and saved. Once the activity is saved and a sync has completed, it should appear in Garmin Connect.”

Confusion and frustration

(Image credit: Garmin)

What’s confusing about this bug — and what has clearly rankled many members in the Garmin forum — is how a logical action is having the opposite effect to the one that is expected. You would think that ending a workout in the Garmin Connect app should automatically log the workout’s details, regardless of whether the exercise was started in the app or on the Cirqa itself. Instead, the workout is apparently deleted.

The good news is that Garmin appears to be aware of the issue, as the company rep followed up with another message acknowledging that “Several users in this thread have reported losing activity data after selecting End from the initial prompt.”

They then explained that “We’ve shared the feedback mentioned in this thread internally for further review, and are reaching out to some users to gather additional information.” Despite that, there’s not yet any solid date for when a fix might arrive.

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The news comes at the same time as another report of glitchy Garmin behavior (via the5krunner). People using the Garmin Fenix 9 smartwatch with Mac computers have noticed that the Garmin Express app — which updates the watch’s software and installs offline maps — is not compatible with the latest macOS 27 release. That’s because it’s not compatible with Apple silicon chips and requires Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation layer, which has been removed from macOS 27.

While most Fenix 9 functions can be managed in the Garmin Connect app, the Express app issue will still be irritating in some scenarios. In this instance, Garmin has said it is working on a fix.

If you’ve noticed disappearing workouts with the Cirqa wearable, though, there could be a longer wait, as Garmin has not announced when a patch might land. For now, you’ll have to remember to start and end workouts on the Cirqa itself or use the workaround provided by the Garmin forum rep.

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