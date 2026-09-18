How to watch Sydney vs Fremantle for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for AFL 2026 Preliminary Final

Sydney vs Fremantle: Friday, 18 September

Kick-off: 5.40am ET / 10.40am BST / 7.40pm AEST

Watch Sydney vs Fremantle FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

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Watch Sydney vs Fremantle live streams as the two teams go head-to-head at the SCG for a place in the AFL 2026 Grand Final. The Swans are aiming to book their place in the showpiece fixture for the second time in three years, while the Dockers are looking to move one step closer to a maiden premiership crown.

Sydney would have enjoyed their week off after thrashing Brisbane in their Qualifying Final almost a fortnight ago, which was extra impressive considering the number of players they were missing through injury or suspension. Captain Callum Mills was the latest to join the treatment room when he ruptured his ACL against the Lions, but his absence could pave the way for a return for Justin McInerney, who has returned to training following his own spell on the sidelines. The Swans are well-versed with this stage of the competition having reached the Grand Final four times since 2014, although they lost on each occasion.

Minor premiers Fremantle kept their dream of a first premiership title alive with a thrilling victory over Geelong in their Semi-Final at Optus Stadium. The Dockers now travel from west coast to east as they look to repeat their impressive 38-point victory over the Swans in July, when they showed their power with a nine-goal final quarter display. Fremantle could be boosted by the return of key defender Brennan Cox, while Brandon Walker is eyeing a place in the side following an ankle injury.

The winner will face Hawthorn or Brisbane in the AFL 2026 Grand Final at the MCG on Saturday, September 26.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sydney vs Fremantle online from anywhere, including for free, in the AFL 2026 Preliminary Final.

Can you watch Sydney vs Fremantle for free?

Sydney vs Fremantle is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus. New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online.



Don't forget. You will need an Australian postcode (e.g. 2025) to access Channel 7's streaming service. Outside of Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Sydney vs Fremantle for free on 7Plus.

How to watch Sydney vs Fremantle from anywhere

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How to watch Sydney vs Fremantle live streams in the US

US viewers can watch live coverage of Sydney vs Fremantle on FS2.

If you don't have the channels on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Traveling away from the US? Use a VPN while you're abroad to unlock your Sydney vs Fremantle stream.

How to watch Sydney vs Fremantle live streams in the UK

Sydney vs Fremantle is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch Sydney vs Fremantle on TNT Sports, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Sydney vs Fremantle live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Sydney vs Fremantle in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Sydney vs Fremantle live streams in Canada

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AFL fans in Canada can watch Sydney vs Fremantle on TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Sydney vs Fremantle start time? The scheduled Sydney vs Fremantle kick-off time on Friday, September 18, is 7.40pm AEST local time in Sydney, which is 5.40am ET / 2.40am PT / 10.40am BST.

Can I watch Sydney vs Fremantle on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.