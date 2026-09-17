You'll soon be able to talk to Slack — and if you're lucky, it'll even talk back

Slack users will soon be able to talk to the program's Slackbot AI agent

Slackbot will look to help you with all kinds of business tasks

There's no release date yet, just "coming soon"

Slack has revealed a host of new features and upgrades as it looks to help users around the world be more productive and effective.

Speaking at parent company Salesforce's Dreamforce 2026, Rob Seaman: EVP & GM at Slack unveiled new tools to allow the platform to be "the front door to the agentic enteprise".

This includes new upgrades to its Slackbot AI program - with users soon set to be able to have a two-way conversation with the platform.

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Slackbot speaks

Ask Slackbot a natural language question, and it should then talk back, including the ability to trigger real actions, like updating a record or kicking off an automation.

For example, a worker travelling to a meeting could ask Slackbot to move a deal to the next stage, and hear the confirmation back, no typing required.

A demo shown onstage at Dreamforce 2026 was not without its teething issues, with Slackbot taking its time to gather the required information and present a solution, but the feature is still listed as "coming soon", suggesting there is still ample time to iron out the kinks.

Voice chat wasn't the only new feature coming to Slack, as the company also revealed Surface - a new way to create interfaces for your workflows.

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Users simply need to tell Slackbot what they need, and it will build a Slackforce Surface, what the company describes as "a live, interactive interface your team can filter, explore, comment on, and act on together".

Slackbot is also adding video and deck generation, meaning users will be able to create assets for presentations, pitches and more, all without leaving Slack.

Finally, users will now be able to tag Slackbot into a channel - meaning everyone in the group can act on the replies, hopefully making it quicker and easier to get the solution your team needs.

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