Slack will now let you code as a team to get those tricky tasks done

Slack Code will let workers code as a team

Dedicated channels will let coding teams track changes in real time

A wide range of AI agents will be available to use

Cracking those complex coding tasks could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new release from Salesforce and Slack.

The new Slack Code looks to brings AI-powered coding into the team workspace, changing how employees build and work, making coding "multiplayer".

The launch will allow teams to set up dedicated channels where teams can focus on a singular task or project, sharing it with their fellow workers to ensure nothing gets missed.

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"We’re in the middle of a coding boom that’s changing how people build and work," a Salesforce blog post announcing the news declared, citing the popularity of coding agents such as Claude Code, Claude Tag, Devin from Cognition, GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT, and Vercel.

"Now the challenge is connecting what you’re building to the conversations your team is having, all in one interface."

Slack Code will look to tackle everyday tasks such as updating a web page or fixing a bug, but is also designed for the next big project or idea. Users simply tag in their coding agent of choice, which then creates a code channel to begin.

(Image credit: Salesforce)

Anyone in the channel can see the conversation, review code diffs, check live previews, give feedback, and approve the work before it ships, without the need to ever leave Slack.

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Every code channel maps to one project, meaning it (should) so it stays focused and tidy, with the ability to mute or archive when it's not needed.

All users will be able to follow the work as it happens, including live previews, in their own tabs, with the ability to see exactly what has changed, with old code being struck through. When it's ready to preview, the team can watch the HTML output run live, and when a task is completed, the channel archives itself, with the record remaining as an audit log.

Organizations can tailor agent behavior and connect with existing tools, including auto-provisioning of accounts, authenticating users, and automating parts of the workflow to fit how your company works.

"Coding agents changed how individuals build. Now Slack Code changes how teams build," Salesforce's blog post adds.

"Squeezing complex, multi-turn agent work into standard threads creates noise, and letting developers retreat into private browser tabs means losing the thing that makes teams effective: shared context. Slack Code gives your team a dedicated place to work with an agent on a specific coding session or project, together, right in Slack."

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