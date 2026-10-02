How to watch Mayday for free – stream viral Flydubai episode of the air disasters TV show from anywhere

You can watch Mayday: Air Disaster for free on Tubi in the US, with plenty of episodes ready for take-off without paying a cent.

Tubi has multiple seasons of the hit aviation disaster series, which is going viral after Flydubai passenger Yaniv Hayun, told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that the show helped him correct the aircraft's nosedive.

Crucially, Tubi US has season 22 and the FlyDubai Flight 981 episode, “Holding Pattern”. So if you’re ready to buckle up for another Mayday marathon, Tubi is the easiest ways to get your binge off the ground.

But can you watch Mayday on Tubi outside the US? Is it free in the UK and Australia too? And which seasons and episodes are actually available?

Here’s our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Mayday: Air Disaster on Tubi for free, wherever you are...

How to watch Mayday: Air Crash on Tubi and the Tubi app

Free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi broadcasts Mayday: Air Crash – also known as Air Crash Investigation in some territories – including season 22.

To watch Tubi: visit the Tubi.tv website or download the Tubi app (iOS, Android).

Tubi is free – but you will need to register to watch Mayday episodes.

Register – sign up with your Gmail (we did and were streaming Tubi's free Mayday episodes within seconds).

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How to watch Mayday: Air Crash on Tubi from anywhere

Although Tubi is available in 11 countries around the world, it's only broadcasting Mayday: Air Crash for free in the US.

Aviation fans traveling or working outside the US will need to use a VPN to access Tubi's free Mayday streams.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Mayday: Air Crash on Tubi.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free U.S. Tubi stream, you'd select 'New York'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Tubi website, sign in, and watch Mayday TV show for free.

Can I watch Mayday: Air Crash in the UK?

Yes – but not for free on Tubi.

In the UK, you can watch the first 11 seasons of Mayday: Air Crash on Amazon Prime Video (rated 8.8/10).

But note that it does NOT include later seasons, including the viral FlyDubai episode (S22E01 "Holding Pattern").

Can I watch Mayday: Air Crash in Australia?

Yes – there are 3 seasons of Mayday on Disney+ and 11 seasons on Amazon Prime Video in Australia.

Disney+ has 10 episodes of season 22, including “Holding Pattern”, the Flydubai Flight 981 episode.

Which devices can I watch Mayday free on Tubi with?

You can use Tubi on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV/Stick and Kindle Fire tablets (Tablets must be 2013 or later)

FireTV (newer than 7.1.1000)

Amazon Echo Show

Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)

Android TV (newer than 7.1.1000)

Apple TV 4th Generation

Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1

Cox Contour

Google Nest Hub

Hisense Smart TVs

iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)

LG Smart TVs

Nvidia Shield

Playstation 4 and 5

Roku platforms

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices

TiVo

Vizio Smart TVs

Web - tubitv.com

Xbox One, Series S, Series X

Need to know

What happened to Flydubai Flight 981? Flydubai Flight 981 was a Boeing 737-800 flying from Dubai to Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on March 19, 2016. After aborting a second landing attempt in poor weather, the aircraft entered a rapid descent and crashed near the runway. All 62 people on board — 55 passengers and seven crew members — were killed. The accident and subsequent investigation are reconstructed in the Mayday episode “Holding Pattern.”

Is Mayday: Air Disaster the same show as Air Crash Investigation and Air Disasters? Broadly, yes. The documentary series is known by different titles in different countries and on different broadcasters. It is commonly called Mayday or Air Crash Investigation, while US viewers may encounter episodes under the title Air Disasters. Season and episode numbering can consequently differ between streaming platforms.

Where can I watch Mayday S22E01 Holding Pattern for free in the US? Tubi's current US catalogue contains Seasons 1–5, 7, 9, 11, 13–19 and 22, and its S22E01 "Holding Pattern" page describes the Flydubai 981 episode, which is going viral after the recent Flydubai attack that was foiled by Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and some plucky passengers.

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