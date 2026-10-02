How to watch Kill Jackie online – stream the Catherine Zeta-Jones series from anywhere

It's been a while since we saw Catherine Zeta-Jones strutting her stuff in an action setting, but she's back in this hard-hitting thriler series. Adapted from the Nick Harkaway novel, The Price You Pay, this adaptation, titled Kill Jackie, sees Zeta-Jones playing a wealthy art dealer with a hidden past that will come back to bite her.

As the squad of hitmen known as The Seven Demons close in, the titular Jackie uses her dark web connections and surprising brutality to tun the tables and hunt the killers for herself.

She's joined by the likes of Daniel Ings, Julian Barratt, and Hollywood heavyweight Ron Perlman across the eight episodes as the story goes to more and more explosive levels.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Kill Jackie online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Kill Jackie in the US, UK and the rest of the world

Kill Jackie premieres on Friday, October 2 exclusively on Prime Video. All eight episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$9.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$79 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Kill Jackie on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Kill Jackie from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Kill Jackie online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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What you need to know about Kill Jackie

When is the Kill Jackie release date? Kill Jackie lands on October 2, with all eight episodes available at launch

Kill Jackie cast

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Jackie Price

Daniel Ings as Sam

Darci Shaw

Raff Law

Sidse Babett Knudsen

Óscar Jaenada

Hattie Hook

Enzo Cilenti

Christine Adams

Julian Rhind-Tutt

Kārlis Arnolds Avots

Set Sjöstrand

Tadashi Ito

Sebastian Armesto

Julian Barratt

Gavin Spokes

Jonathan Cake

Bamshad Abedi-Amin

Bill Paterson

Ron Perlman

Can I watch Kill Jackie for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Kill Jackie free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Kill Jackie trailer

Kill Jackie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On