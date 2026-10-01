CD Projekt Red originally wanted to add Geralt's silver chain to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt , but there were technological constraints

Songs of the Past game director Jakub Rokosz says modern tech allowed the team to finally add it in the upcoming expansion

Rokosz says the 11-year time difference between the base game and Songs of the Past has made a huge difference

CD Projekt Red couldn't implement Geralt's silver chain in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to technological constraints, but modern technology finally allowed it to add the weapon in the upcoming Songs of the Past expansion.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom, Jakub Rokosz, Fool's Theory CEO, Songs of the Past game director, and former Witcher 3 senior quest designer, explained that the chain, which first appeared in the first Witcher game, was something CDPR originally "always wanted to bring" to the third installment.

"There were numerous conversations that we [had where we] would want to do the chain even during the base game, but it was impossible from a technological standpoint to do it properly," Rokosz said. "Back then, the way the combat, the targeting, the camera, the enemies were implemented, it would require too much of an overhaul just for one feature."

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CDPR didn't have the tools to overhaul these features for one weapon; however, working on the remaster and Songs of the Past with today's updated tech allowed the team to bring the chain to life.

"When we started working on Songs of the Past and the remaster at the same time, we knew that we were going to be touching up on various things, and all of a sudden the chain became a reality," the developer said.

"Also, one other thing is that the physics and animation technology had to go a little bit forward in time. And trust me, 11 years is a lot of difference. So now we were actually able to make the animations of the chain feel very natural, very fluid, and simulated very easily. Whereas 11 years ago, we would probably have to animate it by hand, with all the animations."

Senior quest designer Despoina Anetaki added that, "from a practical standpoint," it's challenging to work with so many animations for a huge game like The Witcher 3.

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"When it comes to the remaster, it's a lot of things already, so you can focus on new things, right? And this was a good opportunity for the chain," Anetaki said. "I think it's a really cool weapon."

Geralt's crossbow can be switched out for the silver chain, and players can use it on flying enemies, enemies in water, and for crowd control, with Anetaki saying she thinks fans will love it.

"It's a very versatile weapon, and I think it's gonna fulfill that butcher fantasy for a lot of people, especially those who have read the books and are imagining a badass Geralt with a chain. I think it's gonna be very good for them," she said.

Rokosz added that it was important to make sure the chain wasn't "a gimmick item" you get in Songs of the Past and wanted it to be "a very important piece" of a witcher's arsenal that can be used in the base game and previous expansions, with Anetaki saying that it is something that is "woven into the narrative."

Songs of the Past doesn't have a release date yet, but it's slated to launch in 2027.