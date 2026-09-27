How to watch Tall Tales & Murder for *FREE* – stream the Dublin Trilogy adaptation from anywhere

Based on Caimh McDonnell's self-published 2016 novel A Man With One Of Those Faces, comedic crime drama Tall Tales & Murder chronicles a madcap quest for buried Celtic gold that all begins in a Dublin nursing home.

During their first shift together, Bridget (Ella-Lily Hyland), who puts on late-night dances for the residents and occasionally euthanises them, and Paul (Casey Walsh), who's trying to get on the straight and narrow but is indebted to crime boss Ma Baker (Philippa Dunne) find that their nameless, previously comatose patient (Aidan Gillen) has regained consciousness.

He reveals himself as legendary gangster Grinner McNair, and solicits their help by promising them a share of the booty. Little do Bridget and Paul know that they're not the only ones on its trail, one based on a tall tale of 8th-century monks, vikings and a priceless holy book.

A Man With One Of Those Faces is the first entry in McDonnell's The Dublin Trilogy series of novels, and the adaptation was written by Stuart Carolan and directed by Chris Addison and Neasa Hardiman. A second season of Tall Tales & Murder has already been commissioned.

Read on as we explain how to watch Tall Tales & Murder from anywhere.

Can you watch Tall Tales & Murder for free? Yes. Viewers in Ireland can watch Tall Tales & Murder FREE of charge on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player in Ireland, from Sunday, September 27. It's also set to air on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK at a later date. Traveling outside Ireland or the UK? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tall Tales & Murder from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Tall Tales & Murder but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch Tall Tales & Murder in Ireland

Viewers in Ireland can watch Tall Tales & Murder for FREE on RTÉ One and via RTÉ Player every Sunday, starting September 27 at 9.40pm IST.

Outside Ireland? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Tall Tales & Murder in the UK

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The BBC and BBC iPlayer will be home to Tall Tales & Murder in the UK, but at the time of writing its release date is yet to be announced.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Use NordVPN to watch Tall Tales & Murder.

Can I watch Tall Tales & Murder in the US, Canada or Australia?

Any plans to release Tall Tales & Murder internationally are firmly under wraps at the time of writing.

For now, a VPN will help you tune in if you're spending time in the US, Canada or Australia from Ireland. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Tall Tales & Murder – Need to Know

Tall Tales & Murder trailer

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Who is in the Tall Tales & Murder cast? Ella Lily Hyland as Bridget Aidan Gillen as Grinner Philippa Dunne as Ma Baker Packy Lee as Wesley Swanson Casey Walsh as Paul Brian Doherty as Detective Bunny Ryan Kieran O'Reilly as Viking Fionn Ó Loingsigh as Gitsy Ian O'Reilly as Waldo Junior Aisling O'Sullivan as Matron Mahmoud Aldahchan as Cyclops Darragh Shannon as Young Maurice

When is the Tall Tales & Murder release date? Tall Tales & Murder premieres in Ireland at 9.40pm IST on Sunday, September 27.

How many episodes of Tall Tales & Murder are there? Tall Tales & Murder ecomprises six episodes, with the season 1 finale set to air in Ireland on Sunday, November 1.