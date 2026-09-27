There's a sneaky way to watch Australia vs South Africa for *FREE* — stream rugby Test match

Watch a one-off rugby Test match between Australia and South Africa today as the Wallabies look to overturn the Springboks on home soil.

The Aussies have now won four of their last five games, but their toughest test yet comes against a South Africa side fresh from a historic series win.

The Springboks cruised to a 3-1 Test series win over New Zealand and, while they might not have all their key players available to face the Wallabies, Rassie Erasmus will still be confident he has enough quality on the pitch to get the win.

The best part about this game? We've found a sneaky way to watch the it all completely FREE, from wherever you are!

The hack: 9Now in Australia is showing the Australia vs South Africa game at no cost!

But what if you're traveling outside the country? Can you still watch the Australia vs South Africa game for free - from the US, UK or Canada? Yes, you can! Read on to find out how.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa for free

9Now are streaming Australia vs South Africa for free in Australia.

All you need to do is sign up for an account and you'll be able to watch the game for no cost at all.

Do note: you will need an Aussie postcode to create an account (e.g. 2002)

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Use a VPN to watch Australia vs South Africa free from anywhere

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Quick start: Using a VPN to watch Australia vs South Africa for free

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view an Aussie streaming service, you'd select a location from Australia (like Perth) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the Wallabies vs Springboks just like you would at home.

Which devices can I watch 9Now for free with?

You can use 9Now on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

Android TV

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

Chrome (latest two versions)

Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Hisense TV

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)

Mozilla (latest two versions)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Safari (latest two versions)

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