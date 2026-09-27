There's a sneaky way to watch Australia vs South Africa for *FREE* — stream rugby Test match
Here's how you can watch Australia vs South Africa for free online from anywhere
- Watch Australia vs South Africa free on 9Now (AUS)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)
- Australia vs South Africa kicks-off at 10:45am BST / 7:45pm AEST
Watch a one-off rugby Test match between Australia and South Africa today as the Wallabies look to overturn the Springboks on home soil.
The Aussies have now won four of their last five games, but their toughest test yet comes against a South Africa side fresh from a historic series win.
The Springboks cruised to a 3-1 Test series win over New Zealand and, while they might not have all their key players available to face the Wallabies, Rassie Erasmus will still be confident he has enough quality on the pitch to get the win.
The best part about this game? We've found a sneaky way to watch the it all completely FREE, from wherever you are!
The hack: 9Now in Australia is showing the Australia vs South Africa game at no cost!
But what if you're traveling outside the country? Can you still watch the Australia vs South Africa game for free - from the US, UK or Canada? Yes, you can! Read on to find out how.
How to watch Australia vs South Africa for free
9Now are streaming Australia vs South Africa for free in Australia.
All you need to do is sign up for an account and you'll be able to watch the game for no cost at all.
Do note: you will need an Aussie postcode to create an account (e.g. 2002)
ABROAD? UNLOCK YOUR FREE 9NOW STREAM WITH NORDVPN — 75% OFF TODAY
Use a VPN to watch Australia vs South Africa free from anywhere
A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount, and three months for free.
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.
✅ Up to 75% off today
✅ 3 extra months free
✅ Unlocks 9Now
Get NordVPN and stream Australia vs South Africa from anywhere, for free.
Quick start: Using a VPN to watch Australia vs South Africa for free
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view an Aussie streaming service, you'd select a location from Australia (like Perth) from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the Wallabies vs Springboks just like you would at home.
Which devices can I watch 9Now for free with?
You can use 9Now on a range of devices:
Amazon Fire TV
Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)
Android TV
Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)
Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)
Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)
Chrome (latest two versions)
Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)
Firefox (latest two versions)
Foxtel iQ
Freeview
Hisense TV
LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)
Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)
Mozilla (latest two versions)
Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)
Safari (latest two versions)
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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