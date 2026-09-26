Watch AFL Grand Final 2026 FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

Unlock your stream with Surfshark

Brisbane vs Fremantle kick-off: Sat, Sep 26 at 12.30am ET / 5.30am BST / 2.30pm AEST

Two opposing senses of destiny collide in the 2026 AFL Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fremantle's first ever flag would be historic, ending the second-longest drought in the AFL, while Brisbane are on the brink of becoming only the second team in league history to secure three straight titles.

Remember, the Lions reached the AFL Grand Final in 2023 too. On that occasion they were edged by Collingwood, but they've made a routine of winning ever since. And we really do mean routine. Each of Brisbane's past two triumphant campaigns have ended with back-to-back wins at the MCG.

Where were they a week ago? At the MCG, pulling a remarkable come-from-behind victory over Hawthorn out of the hat. And for good measure, Lachie Neale has thrown in another last-gasp selection saga, his successful appeal against a one-match ban following on from last year's ankle drama.

The Dockers enter the AFL Grand Final as the minor premiers, having also dominated their Round 12 meeting with Brisbane, which they won by 103-78. However, Justin Longmuir's men won't need telling that the Freos won the minor premiers in 2015, and reached the AFL showpiece two years earlier. On both occasions they utimately fell short.

Jye Amiss, Patrick Voss and Josh Treacy ran riot for Fremantle in that late-May showdown, putting the Dockers 51 points ahead at one stage, before the Lions rallied for a semi-respectable final score of 103-78. However, that counts for nothing on Saturday.

Read on as we explain how to watch Brisbane vs Fremantle for free in the 2026 AFL Grand Final.

Can you watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for free?

Yes. Brisbane vs Fremantle is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia.

Stream the AFL Grand Final free on 7Plus New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online.



Don't forget. You will need an Australian postcode (e.g. 2026) to access Channel 7's streaming service.



Traveling outside Australia today? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were back at home. Surfshark can unblock the free stream for you.

How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching AFL on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brisbane vs Fremantle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 live streams in the US

Live AFL Grand Final 2026 coverage is being provided by FS1 in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS1 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your Brisbane vs Fremantle stream.

How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 live streams in the UK

In the UK, AFL Grand Final 2026 is being shown on TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Abroad? Unlock TNT Sports with Surfshark.

How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing AFL Grand Final 2026 in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Surfshark to watch Brisbane vs Fremantle as if you were back home.

How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 live streams in Canada

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The AFL Grand Final 2026 game is available to watch on TSN2 in Canada.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the AFL Grand Final 2026 start time? The scheduled AFL Grand Final 2026 kick-off time on Saturday, September 26 is 2.30pm AEST local time in Melbourne, which is 12.30am ET / 5.30am BST.

What is the Brisbane vs Fremantle head-to-head? Brisbane and Fremantle have contested 37 competitive games. The Lions have won 19 of them, and the Dockers 18. This season, the head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Fremantle's favour.

Can I watch AFL Grand Final 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.