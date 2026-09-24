How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Live stream F1 race from anywhere

Watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live streams in the first of three consecutive race weekends as Baku hosts practice on Thursday, with the main race on Saturday due to a national public holiday the traditional raceday. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli for a third consecutive victory.

With his eighth win of the season in Madrid, Antonelli now has more career race wins than teammate George Russell (seven), and he's already won more this season than Lando Norris did in 2025 (also seven). He's now 81 points ahead of Russell in the drivers' standings, with very little to suggest he's going to be caught.

Expect Baku to be more exciting than the thoroughly boring Madrid, though. Last time in Baku there were a record six red flags in qualifying, as the narrow street circuit has plenty of tight, 90-degree corners and very little margin for error. The track also features the longest straight on the F1 calendar, creating an interesting mix of high-speed running and slow corners.

Norris is arguably the other favorite outside of the Silver Arrows, claiming three pole positions across the past four rounds and only being denied a third win by the unfortunate timing of a virtual safety car last time out in Madrid. McLaren have confirmed they will bring more upgrades to this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where they expect a four-way battle for victory with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

The Scuderia have once again failed to turn their flashes of promise into consistent results. Lewis Hamilton challenged Antonelli for a while this season, but after a brake-failure DNF in Madrid, he is now 101 points back. Max Verstappen has been a consistent podium finisher in recent races but is yet to win this season. He won in Baku from pole last year. Isack Hadjar is also set to return to the Red Bull seat after missing the last three races with a wrist injury.

Here’s how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

Practice 1: Thursday, September 24 | 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET

Practice 2: Thursday, September 24 | 1pm BST / 8am ET

Practice 3: Friday, September 25 | 9:30am BST / 4:30am ET

Qualifying: Friday, September 25 | 1pm BST / 8am ET

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Saturday, September 26 | 12pm BST / 7am ET

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 for FREE

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations lucky F1 fans can catch the practice sessions, qualifying, and the entire race/highlights for FREE.

Traveling abroad during the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 in the US

Apple TV will show the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the US. F1 TV will be bundled with your Apple TV subscription at no additional cost. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year. Even better, new Apple TV subscribers get a handy 7-day FREE trial. If you want to catch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix but are traveling outside North America, make sure to use NordVPN to access your usual services securely.

How to watch the Azerbaijan GP 2026 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports F1 is carrying live coverage of the entire F1 season, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). NOW Sports passes start at £14.99 with monthly options from £27.99.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 in Australia

Aussie F1 fans can use Fox Sports via Kayo (free trial) for full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options to stream the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Kayo offers two plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan starts at AU$29.99 per month (just AU$9.99 for your first month). Australia's 10Play streaming platform will be showing the full highlights of all the weekend events completely free. Traveling outside Oz? Australian F1 fans can still watch the F1 2026 season on their usual stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 in Canada

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Canadian F1 fans can watch the F1 2026 season, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on TSN. If you’ve ditched the cord, you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year for limited access and $29.99/month for full access. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practice sessions, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device. Use NordVPN if you're outside the country for the race.

Drivers' Championship Standings (after Madrid)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 292 George Russell (Mercedes) — 211 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 191 Lando Norris (McLaren) — 186 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 167 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 145 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 120 Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — 71 Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 59 Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 41

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