Meta just announced an AI Tamagotchi — this is Muse Charm
Not a Tamagotchi, but close
It’s not a Tamagotchi, but Mark Zuckerberg’s one more thing is just as cute and hopefully much more functional. Announced at the very end of Meta Connect 26 keynote — after the Meta VR Glasses and Meta Ray-Ban Audio — was Muse Charm.
A tiny silver square with a screen on the front and thicker black bezels, central to the experience is the display that shows off your custom Muse. It’s probably more of a squircle and had what looks like a wrist strap dangling from the bottom, seemingly showing off easy portability. Distinctly, you don't wear it, and since we didn't see buttons, it's a touchscreen, maybe an OLED or AMOLED.
Judging from the on-screen renders, it had a microphone on top, so you could communicate with your Muse from anywhere, essentially putting the already very popular Muse assistant quite literally in the palm of your hand.
Mark Zuckerberg was quick to note that Muse Charm is not ready just yet, but the hope is it will ship by the holidays. It’s also a brand-new device category for Meta: a true AI wearable distinct from glasses, focused entirely on Muse's capabilities and future roadmap.
Will it follow the Rabbit R1 or the Humane AI Pin and fail? That remains to be seen, but Muse is already proving powerful as a software-only, ultra-customizable personal AI assistant. Packaging that into a wearable, hopefully an affordable one, maybe cheaper than glasses, could be a winning package.
It was announced shortly after the news that Muse would be arriving on Meta Glasses, affording it multi-modal capabilities of both voice and seeing the world around you. Additionally, the Muse App for macOS will be getting computer use and that will allow the AI that you can name whatever you like to complete tasks for you.
The Muse Charm doesn’t appear to be multimodal and, apparently, avoids the Looki route, as it lacks a camera.
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Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
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