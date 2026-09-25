How to watch Laver Cup 2026 for FREE: Live Streams, TV Channels, Broadcaster Info

Watch the Laver Cup 2026 live streams as the ninth edition of the tournament gets underway on 25 September at the O2 Arena in London.

Yannick Noah and Andre Agassi will serve as team captains once again this year, returning from the previous year. Last year's winners were Team World, as they defeated Team Europe 15–9 to earn their third title. Each team has confirmed six participants for the tournament in the United Kingdom.

Acting as tennis' version of the Ryder Cup, the competition sees six players from Team World face off against six players from Team Europe. There are nine singles matches and three doubles matches, giving 12 matches in total, with each day seeing four matches take place.

Unlike a normal tournament, players aren't simply knocked out after losing, on Friday, a win is worth one point, on Saturday a win is worth two points and on Sunday a win is worth three points. With 12 matches taking place, there are 24 total points available. The winner is the team that amasses the most points across the three days.

Here's how to watch the Laver Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the the players, recent winners and prize money below.

Can you watch the Laver Cup 2026 for FREE?

Yes. Free Laver Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by RTVE in Spain and on L'Équipe in France

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the Laver Cup 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Laver Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch Laver Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Laver Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by Tennis Channel in the US.

Tennis Channel which has US broadcast rights for the US, starts their subscription plan pricing at $11.99/month for full streaming access.

You can also access the Tennis Channel via cord-cutting subscription with all of Sling, YouTube TV and Fubo having it with their sports add-on packages.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Laver Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live Laver Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £20/month pricing available for those who are already customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Laver Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport will have exhaustive coverage of all three days of the tournament. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

It's also home to the Premier League, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Laver Cup 2026 live streams in New Zealand

The Laver Cup 2026 will be shown exclusively in New Zealand on Sky Sport.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Laver Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Laver Cup 2026 is exclusive to TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

Outside Canada? The VPN route set out above will help you access TSN from anywhere in the world.

Laver Cup 2026 FAQs

What is the Laver Cup 2026? Laver Cup 2026: Explained The Laver Cup is a unique team tennis competition that sees some of the world's best players go head-to-head as part of either Team Europe or Team World. First held in 2017, the event was created by Roger Federer and his management company, TEAM8, in partnership with Tennis Australia and the ATP. It is named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Unlike the four Grand Slam tournaments, where players compete individually, the Laver Cup is a team event. Six players represent Team Europe, while six players represent Team World. The teams are led by captains, with legendary former players often taking charge. For 2026, Yannick Noah is captaining Team Europe, while Andre Agassi is leading Team World. The competition takes place over three days, with four matches played each day. There are singles and doubles matches throughout the weekend, with players representing their respective teams rather than competing for individual ranking points. One of the most distinctive aspects of the Laver Cup is its scoring system. Matches become increasingly valuable as the weekend progresses. On Friday, each match win is worth one point. On Saturday, a win is worth two points, while Sunday's matches are worth three points each. With 12 matches scheduled across the three days, there are 24 points available in total. The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup.

Who is competing at the 2026 Laver Cup? Confirmed: Laver Cup 2026 players Team Europe 1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Flavio Cobolli

4. Rafael Jodar

5. Jakub Mensik

6. Casper Ruud Team World 1. Taylor Fritz

2. Alex de Minaur

3. Learner Tien

4. Alexander Bublik

5. Brandon Nakashima

6. Francisco Cerúndolo

Who are the recent Laver Cup winners? Past winners 2017 Prague 🇨🇿 🇪🇺 Team Europe (15–9) 2018 Chicago 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 Team Europe (13–8) 2019 Geneva 🇨🇭🇪🇺 Team Europe (13–11) 2020 Not held due to Covid-19 2021 Boston 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 Team Europe (14–1) 2022 London 🇬🇧 🌎 Team World (13–8) 2023 Vancouver 🇨🇦 🌎 Team World (13–2) 2024 Berlin 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 Team Europe (13–11) 2025 San Francisco 🇺🇸 🌎 Team World (15–9)

What is the Laver Cup 2026 schedule? Friday 25 September 13:00, day session: match 1 (singles)

Followed by: match 2 (singles)

19:00, night session: match 3 (singles)

Followed by: match 4 (doubles) Saturday 26 September 13:00, day session: match 5 (singles)

Followed by: match 6 (singles)

19:00, night session: match 7 (singles)

Followed by: match 8 (doubles) Sunday 27 September 12:00, day session: match 9 (doubles)

If required, followed by: match 10 (singles)

If required, followed by: match 11 (singles)

If required, followed by: match 12 (doubles)

What is the Laver Cup 2026 prize money? For the 2026 Laver Cup, the total prize purse is US$1.5 million. The official Laver Cup confirms that each of the six players on the winning team receives $250,000, while there is no prize money for the losing team. But there is another payment, as the players also receive an appearance fee, which is separate from the $250,000 prize money. That fee is determined by each player's ATP singles ranking immediately after the 2026 French Open. So the players aren't simply playing for the $250,000 — everyone receives an appearance fee for taking part, regardless of whether their team wins or loses. For example, Carlos Alcaraz, who was ranked No. 2 after Roland-Garros, receives the highest appearance fee among the 2026 players, according to Sporting News.