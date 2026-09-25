What's new at Lego for October? New sets to get stuck into — including a Holiday countdown kit and an overdue Aardman debut
Fall has arrived; time to get cosy with a Lego session
Summer is officially over, and the cooler weather is a perfect excuse, if you needed one, to cosy up at home with a Lego kit. So what does Lego have new in for October? It's not quite as extensive a lineup as I've seen in previous months — and there's a disappointing lack of Spooky Season sets — but there are still some gems worth checking out.
One standout addition is the Santa Holiday Countdown; a jolly Mr Claus perched in a chimney with an adjustable countdown clock set into it. Listen, I know it's too early to be thinking about holiday season, but apparently Lego didn't get that memo — and I have a feeling this one is going to be popular. If you're an early celebrator, there's also a Buddy the Elf (complete with candy canes, one of the four main food groups) joining the lineup.
For UK residents and fellow Bristolians in particular, I'm very pleased to see Aardman making an overdue Lego debut. You can now swap plasticine for bricks and build your own Wallace & Gromit on motorbike and sidecar. And while this US lineup is sorely lacking in new kits for Halloween, Brits can at least have the option of a couple of new Wednesday themed sets. Have fun sorting out all those black and gray bricks.
Scroll down to explore all the new Lego sets for October.
New Lego for October: US kits
New Lego for October: UK kits
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.