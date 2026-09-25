Thunderobot uses SSD storage to help its 64GB laptop run huge AI models

The M7000 can reportedly run GPT-OSS-120B despite having 64GB of memory

Phison's aiDAPTIV+ technology turns part of the SSD into an AI cache

Thunderobot has released the AI Master M7000, a 16-inch mobile workstation built around AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.

The M7000 comes with 64GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory and Radeon 8060S integrated graphics for demanding workloads.

Its 768GB drive incorporates an 85GB caching layer designed to help AI workloads handle models exceeding available system memory.

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AI workloads get an unusual storage assist

The M7000 uses LPDDR5X-8000 memory, while its processor provides 16 cores, 32 threads, boost speeds reaching 5.1GHz, and an XDNA 2 neural processor.

AMD rates the neural hardware at 50 TOPS, while the Radeon 8060S configuration reaches as many as 40 compute units for graphics and accelerated workloads.

Thunderobot says the device can run GPT-OSS-120B locally, despite having 64GB of physical memory available for applications and operating-system requirements.

Its unified memory architecture allows processor and graphics resources to access shared memory, supporting workloads that frequently move substantial model data.

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The additional cache comes from Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ technology, which uses part of the internal storage to hold data associated with artificial intelligence workloads.

Rather than functioning as conventional RAM, this arrangement keeps selected information on the SSD when unified memory capacity becomes restrictive during demanding workloads.

Such information can include Key-Value cache, less-active mixture-of-experts components, and model data that applications may require again during processing.

Phison has also shown this storage approach with computers carrying considerably less memory, including a 32GB laptop running the same 120B model.

The technology addresses a limitation faced by large local models, where available memory can restrict the performance of certain workloads.

A 160W mobile workstation with unusually high specifications

Thunderobot gives the M7000 a 160W operating profile supported by two fans and three heat pipes for sustained processing.

The device also uses a 2560×1600 display running at 165Hz, with 500-nit brightness and complete sRGB coverage for color-sensitive work.

Power comes from a 99Wh battery, while the chassis weighs 2.45kg despite its workstation-oriented hardware and cooling requirements.

The display and cooling configuration add considerable hardware capability without changing the notebook’s emphasis on local computing.

For connectivity, this device includes OCuLink, USB-C supporting 40Gbps transfers, HDMI 2.1 FRL, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and a UHS-II microSD reader.

OCuLink provides another high-speed connection for compatible external hardware, giving users added expansion options beyond the laptop's built-in resources.

Thunderobot lists the M7000's Chinese retail price at 24,999 yuan, which converts to roughly $3,733 based on current exchange rates.

That figure places the device well beyond typical gaming budgets, despite the company's product lineup historically centering on gaming hardware.

This device instead reads as an artificial intelligence laptop, given how conspicuously its marketing and branding lean toward AI use cases.

Yet it remains surprising that the caching arrangement still falls short of matching genuine additional system memory in practice.

Via Videocardz

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