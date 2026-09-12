How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry decider

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea scores a try during the 3rd Test

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Watch South Africa vs New Zealand 4th test FREE on ThreeNow (NZ - tape delay)

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Springboks vs All Blacks kick-off: Sat, Sep 12 at 5pm ET / 10pm BST

The South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test live streams will showcase a deciding match in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series. The Springboks emerged as winners from another fiercely contested clash in Johannesburg last Saturday to take a 2-1 lead, so they will be aiming to clinch overall victory.

Rassie Erasmus' side fought back to triumph 29-24 in a pulsating 3rd Test, as they overpowered New Zealand in the second half. That gave the Springboks an unofficial series victory across the three matches played in South Africa, but there remains plenty to play for as the teams cross the Atlantic ahead of the finale at Baltimore's 71,000-capacity M&T Bank Stadium.

The two-time reigning world champions will be without star back Cheslin Kolbe after he suffered a broken jaw in Johannesburg, with fit-again Damian Willemse replacing the full-back. Morne van den Berg gets a start at scrum-half, with Cobus Reinach swapping to bench.

New Zealand led 17-12 in the second half as they eyed just their second series win in South Africa, and their first since 1996, but they must now pick themselves up as they bid to level the series at 2-2. The All Blacks must do it without captain Ardie Savea following the captain's dislocated shoulder in the 3d Test, while Quinn Tupaea and Luke Jacobson, who finished last weekend's game as skipper, miss out due to knee and elbow injuries respectively. Meanwhile, Fabian Holland is absent through illness.

Head coach Dave Rennie has made eight changes to his XV, including an all-new front row. Hooker Codie Taylor returns to captain New Zealand, while Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell also start. The latter is one of five players making their first Test starts of the series, along with lock Patrick Tuipulotu, back-row Ethan Blackadder, fly-half Richie Mo'unga and centre Anton Lienert-Brown. Josh Moorby is also back in the XV. This is the teams' first-ever meeting on US soil, the Boks having recovered from their 1st Test defeat to take the advantage heading into the decider.

Read on as we explain how to watch Springboks vs All Blacks for free as Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 2026 continues in Johannesburg.

Watch Springboks vs All Blacks for free?

You can watch the South Africa vs New Zealand game for free on tape-delay on ThreeNow in New Zealand. Coverage starts at 12.30pm NZST on Sunday.

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Use a VPN to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams

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How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in the US

Viewers in the US can watch the 4th Test between South Africa and New Zealand live on Paramount+.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

The previous three matches in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series had been shown on RugbyPass TV, but the streaming platform will not be broadcasting the game live.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your Springboks vs All Blacks stream.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in the UK

In the UK, the South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test is being shown on Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports packages start at £22 per month for existing Sky subscribers and rise to £35 per month for those without a Sky subscription.

You can also watch Rugby's Greatest Rivalry unfold via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, NordVPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in Australia

In Australia, the South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month, and gives you access to a range of international rugby as well as football.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch the South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test on Sky Sport NZ, with coverage on the Sky Sport 1 channel from 8am NZST on Sunday morning.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

However, those who don't want to get up early on a Sunday can also watch the game for free on ThreeNow, which will show a full replay of South Africa vs New Zealand from 12.30pm NZST.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in South Africa

The South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

SuperSport is the home of live rugby in South Africa, with coverage of every Test in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series. You'll need a DStv access package to watch the game, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Use NordVPN to tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Springboks vs All Blacks live streams in Canada

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Viewers in Canada can watch the South Africa vs New Zealand 4th Test on Premier Sports .

A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, but you can also get a six-month pass for CA$79.99 or pay CA$139.99/year for the annual subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, you can access your accounts from anywhere with NordVPN.

Team News

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Andre Esterhuizen, 21 Cameron Hanekom, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Peter Lakai, 7 Ethan Blackadder, 6 Tupou Vaa'i, 5 Sam Darry, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Fletcher Newell, 2 Codie Taylor (captain), 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Beauden Barrett.

What is the Springboks vs All Blacks start time? The scheduled South Africa vs New Zealand kick-off time on Saturday, September 12 is 5pm ET local time in Baltimore, US, which is 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 11pm SAST. That's 7am AEST in Australia and 9am NZST in New Zealand on Sunday, September 13.

What is the Springboks vs All Blacks head-to-head? New Zealand still have a superior head-to-head record against South Africa, despite the Springboks' victories in the past two Tests. The countries have contested 113 competitive games, with the All Blacks winning 64 of them and the Springboks triumphing 45 times. Four have ended all-square. This is their first-ever meeting in the US.

Can I watch Springboks vs All Blacks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Paramount+ has a dedicated app.