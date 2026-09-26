Czechia vs Croatia Free Live Stream: How to watch Nations League match online from anywhere

Watch Czechia vs Croatia as the two sides begin their Nations League campaign for 2026/27.

Both teams had a pretty lacklustre run at the World Cup this summer, and will be keen to put that behind them. For Croatia, in particular, a round of 32 exit was below par, especially considering they have top players like Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol, and Mateo Kovacic. Modric is still going at the ripe old age of 41, but this may be his last chance to secure any kind of glory for his country.

Czechia were, technically, one of the worst teams in the World Cup, finishing up with just one point. Spanish coach Santi Denia is in charge of the rebuild now, and will be keen to get off to a good start here, especially on home soil.

Here's how to watch Czechia vs Croatia from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Czechia vs Croatia for free?

Yes. Czechia vs Croatia will air for free on CT Sport in Czechia and Nova TV in Croatia.

In the US, the game is also streaming on the Fubo Sports Network channel on Tubi.

Away from home? A VPN can help unblock your free streams and gain you access to this Nations League fixture.

Use a VPN to watch Czechia vs Croatia live streams

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How to watch Czechia vs Croatia live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Czechia vs Croatia via FuboTV.

You will need the Pro plan which costs from $88.99/month but right now you can get your first month for $63.99. The service does offer a free 5-day trial as well.

Alternatively, you can stream the match for free on the Fubo Sports Network channel via Tubi.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to unblock your free stream of the action while you're away from home.

How to watch Czechia vs Croatia live streams in the UK

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Prime Video will make Czechia vs Croatia available on a pay-per-view basis. You'll have to pay £2.49 to watch the game.

Not at home? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Czechia vs Croatia live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Czechia vs Croatia.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Czechia vs Croatia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports are showing Czechia vs Croatia in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Czechia vs Croatia start time? Czechia vs Croatia kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday, September 26. That's 4.45am AEST on Sunday, September 27 in Australia.

What is the Czechia vs Croatia head-to-head? Croatia have never lost to Czechia. Across six meetings in the last 30 years, Croatia have won three and drawn three games. The two sides met in World Cup qualifying in 2025, with Croatia winning 5-1 at home before a 0-0 draw in Czechia.