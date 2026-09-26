How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League clash

It's a new era for Scotland after the exit of Steve Clarke post-World Cup, with Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge of his first match as Scotland boss here in the Nations League. The Belgian coach has already made it clear that he wants his players to be ambitious, and has given plenty of them a clean slate moving forward.

With a recall for Hull City striker Oli McBurnie after five years away from the national team, and seven uncapped players making the cut for Pocognoli's first squad, it's clear that things will be very different to the previous regime.

For Slovenia, the return from injury for Benjamin Sesko will be a huge boost, with the Manchester United man already bagging at club level since his comeback. Meanwhile, Jan Oblak will be the one looking to stop McBurnie and co. in the Slovenia goal.

Here's how to watch Slovenia vs Scotland from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Slovenia vs Scotland for free?

Yes. Slovenia vs Scotland will air for free on BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK, with on-demand coverage also on the free-to-use streaming service BBC iPlayer.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Slovenia vs Scotland for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live streams

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How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Slovenia vs Scotland on Fox Sports 2 and Fox One.

Fox One cost $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this opener for Scotland.

Visiting the US from the UK? Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream Slovenia vs Scotland for free.

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, you can watch Slovenia vs Scotland on BBC One and BBC Scotland.

BBC iPlayer will simulcast live coverage at the same time. All you need is a valid TV Licence and a UK postcode for an account.

On holiday? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Slovenia vs Scotland.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Slovenia vs Scotland coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports are showing Slovenia vs Scotland in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Slovenia vs Scotland start time? Slovenia vs Scotland kicks off at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday, September 26. That's 11pm AEST on Saturday, September 26 in Australia.

What is the Slovenia vs Scotland head-to-head? Scotland and Slovenia have met five times in their history, with the Scots unbeaten against their upcoming opponents. In the five games, Scotland have won two and drawn three. They were paired up for World Cup qualifiers in 2017, with Scotland claiming a 1-0 win at Hampden Park and a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.