How to watch Serbia vs Greece: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Serbia vs Greece live streams as the Nations League 2026/27 gets underway for these Group A2 teams at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade. Both sides failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and will be desperate to start their campaigns with some early points, especially in a tough group that includes Germany and the Netherlands.

Serbia will be without star striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was forced to pull out of the upcoming four internationals through injury. Head coach Veljko Paunovic will rely on teak-tough midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to control the battle in the middle of the park and feed the inventive Dusan Tadic, still going strong at 37.

Greece, on the other hand, have a far younger, fresher squad, with Charalampos Kostoulas starting the new season with four goals in eight games for in-form Premier League outfit Brighton, including one at the weekend in the 3-0 destruction of Arsenal. Midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, just 19, has also started the season well for Hull and is one for the present, as well as future, with the Greeks winless in five games since beating Scotland last November.

Here's how to watch Serbia vs Greece from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Serbia vs Greece for free?

Yes. Serbia vs Greece will air for free on the TV channel AlphaTV in Greece. You can also watch on RTS1 via streaming service RTS Planeta in Serbia.

Viewers in the US could also watch the game via FuboTV by signing up for a free 5-day trial.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Serbia vs Greece for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Serbia vs Greece live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Serbia vs Greece on FuboTV. You don't need cable to use Fubo, just a strong internet connection.

Fans can get a free trial of the service for five days, which will give you plenty of time to watch the match (plus other content before the trial runs out, too).

Ordinarily, FuboTV would cost $54.99/month for the sports package for the first month, and then $64.99 per month thereafter.

Alternatively, the Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. There is a free version of ViX but the Premium with Ads package ($6.99/month) is the option that'll give you access to sports coverage.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece live streams in the UK

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Serbia vs Greece will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

A pay-per-view fee of £2.49 is required for access.

Away from home? NordVPN can provide access to Prime Video from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece live streams in Canada

In Canada, Fubo is the way to go to watch Serbia vs Greece. Just like in the US, you could sign up for a free trial to catch the game.

DAZN is also showing the Nations League 2026/27.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Serbia vs Greece coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Serbia vs Greece live streams in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Serbia vs Greece start time? Serbia vs Greece kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, September 24. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, September 25 in Australia.

What is the Serbia vs Greece head-to-head? Serbia vs Greece have faced each other just twice before, with each team registering one win each. Serbia won a friendly 2-0 back in 2014, and Greece won a friendly 1-0 in 2010.