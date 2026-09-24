How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League clash

Watch Kosovo vs Ireland in the Nations League as Heimir Hallgrímsson's side look to get off to the perfect start to the international break.

All eyes will be on Troy Parrott for this game, with the Irish striker really making a name for himself since making the move to Real Betis in Spain this summer. After his late winner against Real Madrid earlier this season, can the former Tottenham striker prove himself once more on the international stage?

The Irish will be looking to step up their game as a whole, too, given they missed out on the World Cup this summer. Hallgrímsson has something of a rebuild on his hands for this new generation of players, and they'll certainly fancy themselves against a lowly Kosovo side.

Kosovan hopes will largely rest with Milot Rashica, with the Besiktas attacker definitely the most likely to make an impact and threaten the Irish defence on the night.

Here's how to watch Kosovo vs Ireland for free from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Kosovo vs Ireland for free?

Yes. Kosovo vs Ireland will air for free on RTE Player in Ireland with no account or subscription required to watch.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Kosovo vs Ireland for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Kosovo vs Ireland live streams

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How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland live streams in the USA

In the US, Kosovo vs Ireland live steams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland live streams in the UK

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Kosovo vs Ireland will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

A pay-per-view fee of £2.49 is required for access.

Abroad? Explore the VPN route and watch your free Kosovo vs Ireland stream on RTE Player if you're an Irish resident visiting the UK.

How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Kosovo vs Ireland.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Kosovo vs Ireland live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Kosovo vs Ireland in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Kosovo vs Ireland start time? Kosovo vs Ireland kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, September 24. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, September 25 in Australia.

What is the Kosovo vs Ireland head-to-head? Kosovo vs Ireland have never played against one another before at senior international level.