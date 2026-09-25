How to watch Italy vs Belgium: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League clash

After missing out on a third consecutive World Cup, Italy are desperate for a positive Nations League campaign. Roberto Mancini is back at the helm for a second spell in charge of his country. Having won Euro 2020 in his first stint in the dugout, Mancini will be eyeing the upcoming European Championship in two years' time.

First up is the Nations League, where Italy will face Belgium, France and Turkey in their League A group. Belgium had a mixed World Cup: they struggled to get going in the group stage but improved as the tournament wore on, before losing to Spain in the quarter-finals.

Italy's squad has a fresh look to it as Mancini builds for the future, with nine uncapped players called up for the extended international break. Belgium are between generations, but experience is provided by Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Belgium in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Italy vs Belgium for free?

Yes. Italy vs Belgium is available for free in Ireland, Italy and Belgium.

Virgin Media Play will show the match for free in Ireland with English commentary while RaiPlay in Italy and VTM in Belgium also have the game available at no cost.

Outside your usual country? You can use NordVPN to watch Italy vs Belgium for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Belgium live streams

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How to watch Italy vs Belgium live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Italy vs Belgium on Fox Sports 2 and Fox One.

Fox One carries the FS2 channel and will therefore have this game live.

Alternatively, you can access FS2 via a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Italy vs Belgium live streams in the UK

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Italy vs Belgium will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

A pay-per-view fee of £2.49 is required for access.

NordVPN can help gain you access to your home stream of Italy vs Belgium if you're visiting the UK from a different country.

How to watch Italy vs Belgium live streams in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Italy vs Belgium in Canada. Prices for a standard subscription start at $24.99 per month based on an annual contract.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Italy vs Belgium coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs Belgium live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN SPORTS 3 will show the game in Australia with subscription packages beginning at AU£16.99 per month. They also offer a 7-day free trial to new customers.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your Stan account.

What is the Italy vs Belgium start time? Italy vs Belgium kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, September 25. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, September 26 in Australia.

What is the Italy vs Belgium head-to-head? Italy vs Belgium have faced each other 26 times in their history. Italy have the upper hand over years with 17 wins, while Belgium have triumphed four times. There have been five draws between the two nations. The two nations last met in November 2024, with Italy running out 1-0 victors.