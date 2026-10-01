There's a sneaky way to watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 for free
BBC iPlayer is streaming season 2 for free – here's how to swoop in and watch The Celebrity Traitors at no cost
- Stream The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 free on BBC iPlayer (UK restricted)
- Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer when abroad
- Premieres in the UK on Thursday, October 1 at 8pm BST
You can watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 free on BBC iPlayer, with the hit reality show returning on October 1. Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the new series sees 21 famous faces head to the Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they’ll compete for up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.
The show also has a couple of extras of course, including The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, the official video podcast hosted by Ed Gamble, and a one-off Traitor or Faithful? Claudia Decides special, which will give viewers a look at how Claudia chooses her Traitors. Both will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
But how can you watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 and its spin-offs for free from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC iPlayer streams in Canada and the US, too? And what phones can you watch iPlayer on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch The Celebrity Traitors on BBC iPlayer...
How to watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 on BBC iPlayer
In the UK, the BBC has the rights to broadcast The Celebrity Traitors Series 2, meaning the show is available to stream for FREE on the BBC iPlayer app and website, alongside the BBC One TV channel.
Follow our quick guide below on how you can stream it in just four steps.
1️⃣ Visit BBC iPlayer
Go to the BBC iPlayer website or download the official app on iOS or Android.
2️⃣ Create an Account
BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you’ll need to create a BBC account.
3️⃣ Meet the Requirements
You’ll need a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV Licence to watch BBC iPlayer.
4️⃣ Watching Outside the UK? 🌍
If you’re traveling abroad, a VPN can help you access UK TV services. You can try NordVPN risk-free.
How to watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...
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Get NordVPN and stream The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 online now – from US, Canada, Europe, etc.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 on BBC iPlayer.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC iPlayer website or app, sign in, and watch The Celebrity Traitors for free.
What devices can I watch The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 on BBC iPlayer with?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Who are The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 celebrity contestants?
- Amol Rajan – Journalist and Broadcaster
- Bella Ramsey – Actor
- James Acaster – Comedian and Podcaster
- James Blunt – Singer/Songwriter
- Jerry Hall – Model and Actress
- Joanne McNally – Comedian
- Joe Lycett – Comedian
- Julie Hesmondhalgh – Actor
- King Kenny – Content Creator
- Leigh-Anne Pinnock – Singer/Songwriter
- Maya Jama – Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
- Michael Sheen – Actor and Presenter
- Miranda Hart – Actor and Author
- Myha’la – Actor
- Professor Hannah Fry– Broadcaster and Mathematician
- Richard E. Grant – Actor and Author
- Rob Beckett – Comedian
- Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian
- Ross Kemp – Actor and Presenter
- Sebastian Croft – Musician and Actor
- Sharon Rooney – Actor
When does The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 premiere on TV and BBC iPlayer?
The Celebrity Traitors Series 2 premieres on Thursday, October 1, with an extra-long opening episode at 8pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series will air two nights a week, on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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