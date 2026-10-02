Lanterns ' weekly viewing figures have been revealed

On average, 19 million people have tuned in to each episode on HBO and HBO Max worldwide

A rumored writers' room update also suggests a season 2 renewal could be imminent

Lanterns is truly shining on the world stage.

According to audience measurement experts Nielsen (via Variety), HBO's Green Lantern TV show has been a huge hit with viewers across the globe. Indeed, per Nielsen's internal data, each episode of the sci-fi crime drama's first season has been watched by an average of 19 million people across HBO and its streaming sibling HBO Max. Of that figure, 12 million are in the US alone.

Impressive numbers though they are, Lanterns' global viewership is arguably even bigger than what Nielsen has reported. Indeed, because HBO and HBO Max aren't available in some world regions, Lanterns is also available on other streaming platforms. The chances are, then, that its audience share is even greater than we realize.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

To put an even bigger spotlight on its stunning performance, Lanterns' debut season has, on average, drawn in more viewers per episode than The Pitt season 2. Considering how popular the aforementioned multi-award-winning medical drama is, it's to Lanterns' credit that it's outperforming The Pitt's most recent outing.

Given its success, it's more likely than ever that Lanterns will get a second season on HBO and some of the world's best streaming services, right? As a huge fan of the Aaron Pierre- and Kyle Chandler-fronted program, I certainly hope so.

I'll readily admit I feared the worst for Lanterns season 2 after comments made by HBO boss Casey Bloys in mid-September. However, with Lanterns posting nearly 20 million average views per chapter, and DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirming (via Threads) that its eighth episode is only its debut season's finale, rather than a series finale, I'm starting to convince myself that it's a matter of when, not if, the DC Universe (DCU) TV show will get another run.

That growing confidence is helped by recent speculation that a full writers' room has been assembled to thrash out a potential plot for the DCU Chapter One show's sophomore season.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As reported by Nexus Point News, five writers have joined showrunner and co-creator Chris Mundy to come up with a compelling storyline for another season.

Vanessa Baden Kelly, who penned two of this season's eight entries, has returned, while new faces in Chris Cantwell, Nakkiah Lui, Zack Whedon, and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds have also come on board.

Lanterns | Episode 8 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

I should point out that the assembly of a writers' room doesn't guarantee that Lanterns season 2 has been greenlit internally. It's still possible, then, that Gunn, Mundy, and company won't move ahead with what I'd expect to be another eight-part installment.

Still, there's clearly an appetite from Lanterns' cast and crew, as well as its growing audience, for another season. Let's collectively hope that this season's finale, which airs Sunday (October 4) in the Americas and Monday (October 5) everywhere else, ends with confirmation that season 2 is officially in development.

In the meantime, check out my six big predictions for Lanterns' season 1 finale. Once you're done, see if you're brave enough to tackle my tricky Lanterns season 1 quiz.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.