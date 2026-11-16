NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 16 (game #988)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 15 (game #987).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's the big idea?

NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SING

PANTS

JUST

STAND

GRATE

SNAG

NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 14 letters

NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 8th row • Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #988) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #988, are…

EXPAND

BLOAT

ENLARGE

SURGE

GROW

INFLATE

SPANGRAM: THATSJUSTSWELL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

The theme “what’s the big idea?” could mean many things — it could be about great inventions or words for grand schemes or perhaps a movie quote that had passed me by.

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However, employing my recent vow to take Strands themes more literally, it was more likely to be about things being big, so I went in search of words like “giant” and “huge”. Instead, it was about growth as typified by the over-inflated spangram THATSJUSTSWELL.

Fortunately, EXPAND was an easy spot and it set me on the right path. As I was playing I was thinking that all of these words describe what happens to my waistline in late December and playing this puzzle again then might serve as a reminder not to over-indulge.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, November 15, game #987)

JOKER

FIREFLY

PENGUIN

RIDDLER

SCARECROW

SPANGRAM: BATMANVILLAIN