NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 16 (game #988)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 15 (game #987).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… What's the big idea?
NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SING
- PANTS
- JUST
- STAND
- GRATE
- SNAG
NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 14 letters
NYT Strands today (game #988) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First side: left, 8th row
• Last side: top, 5th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #988) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #988, are…
- EXPAND
- BLOAT
- ENLARGE
- SURGE
- GROW
- INFLATE
- SPANGRAM: THATSJUSTSWELL
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
The theme “what’s the big idea?” could mean many things — it could be about great inventions or words for grand schemes or perhaps a movie quote that had passed me by.
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However, employing my recent vow to take Strands themes more literally, it was more likely to be about things being big, so I went in search of words like “giant” and “huge”. Instead, it was about growth as typified by the over-inflated spangram THATSJUSTSWELL.
Fortunately, EXPAND was an easy spot and it set me on the right path. As I was playing I was thinking that all of these words describe what happens to my waistline in late December and playing this puzzle again then might serve as a reminder not to over-indulge.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, November 15, game #987)
- JOKER
- FIREFLY
- PENGUIN
- RIDDLER
- SCARECROW
- SPANGRAM: BATMANVILLAIN
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLaren Global Editor in Chief
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