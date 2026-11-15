Why isn’t I’m a Celebrity on tonight? ITV make schedule change for star-studded show

I'm a Celebrity will premiere on ITV on Monday, November 15

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I’m a Celebrity 2026 is almost upon us, but the now cult-classic show won’t begin in its traditional Sunday evening slot.

In previous years, ITV has always aired the first episode of the series on a Sunday as it looks to draw in those big viewing figures.

But not this year! So, why not? Why has ITV delayed I’m a Celebrity, and when will you be able to watch the show, which sees Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page and Sharky all feature this year?

Read on as we reveal the exact reason behind the schedule change and when you’ll be able to watch I’m a Celeb.

Why is I'm a Celebrity not airing today?

In short, the answer is a very simple one, with ITV broadcasting the Nations League fixture between Spain and England today instead of I'm a Celebrity.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT, with coverage set to overlap with the usual 9pm slot that I’m a Celebrity traditionally occupies.

So why not simply move the football or I’m a Celebrity over to ITV2? Well, both are must-see TV, and the delay will allow viewers to catch both events live.

The schedule interruption has seen ITV opt to move I’m a Celebrity to Monday evening, with an hour-and-35-minute episode airing from 9pm until 10.35pm.

(Image credit: ITV)

How can I watch I'm a Celebrity?

ITV1 will be the host of I'm a Celebrity 2026 across three weeks with online streaming available via ITVX.

To watch live on ITVX you will require an account with a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU). Sign up here!

Of course, they are also hosting tonight's clash between Spain and England so why not join today and catch the Nations League clash for free.

But, what if I'm outside the UK? Well you need a VPN — find out more below.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 on ITVX with a VPN

If you're keen to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 from anywhere:

TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

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