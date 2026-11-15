How to watch Patriots vs Lions: Live streams & TV channels for NFL Week 10 game

Find out how to watch Patriots vs Lions from anywhere in the world in Week 10 of the NFL 2026 as New England and Detroit travel to Munich, Germany, for the penultimate game of the International Series.

New England (5-4) has lost two of its last three games and needs a win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. After a much-improved showing during the fall, Drake Maye's problem with picks returned last week as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Packers.

Mike Vrabel loves going for it on fourth down, but with leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson not practicing on Wednesday and TreVeyon Henderson confirmed absent, the head coach may have to rein in his desires. LG Ben Brown (knee), CB Carlton Davis III (knee) and star receiver AJ Brown are all also out.

The only team that goes for it more often on fourth down than the Patriots is the Lions (6-2). Dan Campbell wants his super aggressive side to keep pace with the Bears in the stacked NFC North and has Jared Goff to load the bullets. But it was the defense that got things done in Miami last week, winning 19-9, and they've also traded for Jets safety Andre Cisco this week.

Jake Bates' four field goals also helped hugely, so Amon-Ra St. Brown, who leads the way with receptions and five touchdowns, needs to step up.

Watch Patriots vs Lions for FREE

Though there are no dedicated free streams, Patriots vs Lions will be shown in the US on FOX, which is available with free trials from the following streamers...

🇺🇸 US: YouTube TV (21 days)

🇺🇸 US: Fubo (5 days)

🇺🇸 US: DirecTV Stream (5 days)

🇺🇸 US: FOX One (3 days)

Outside either country today? IPVanish (up to 85% off) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Lions live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit IPVanish – Take advantage of the 85% off for Black Friday. 📝 Sign up for IPVanish – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the IPVanish app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to YouTube TV – Visit the website or open the app. 🏈 Start streaming! – Enjoy Patriots vs Lions

🇺🇸 How to watch Patriots vs Lions in the US

Patriots vs Lions will be broadcast on FOX in the US.

You can access FOX on YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, each of which come with free trial periods of varying lengths. Sling also carries FOX on its Blue plan.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between the Patriots and Lions.

Outside of the US? Use IPVanish whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Patriots vs Lions in the UK

Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show Patriots vs Lions in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year or £69.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, and live streams every remaining game, plus RedZone.

Abroad today? Explore IPVanish (85% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Patriots vs Lions in Canada

DAZN and TSN+ are the official broadcasters of Patriots vs Lions in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN+, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

Not in Canada? Use IPVanish to unlock your DAZN or TSN+ subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Patriots vs Lions in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Patriots vs Lions on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

Kick-off is at 1:30am AEDT on Monday, 16 November.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl. Prices start at AU$149 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Outside Oz? Use IPVanish to log in to your account from anywhere in the world.

Patriots vs Lions: Q+A

What time does Patriots vs Lions kick-off? Patriots vs Lions will kick-off at 3:30pm CET local time in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, 15 November. That's 2:30pm GMT / 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT. That translates to 1:30am AEDT on Monday, 16 November in Australia.

What is the Patriots vs Lions head-to-head? The Patriots and the Lions have met 13 times, with New England winning eight and Detroit five. They last played in September 2022, with the Patriots winning 29-0.

Can I stream Patriots vs Lions for free with a VPN? Not directly but, as we alluded to above, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are showing the match if you take out a free trial to their OTT services. IPVanish (85% right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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