NFL Week 7 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend

Who'd have imagined that the Rams' season would be hanging by a thread as early as Week 7 of the NFL 2026 campaign? That the reigning champion Seahawks would be staring down the barrel of a losing record? That the Packers would steady the ship so rapidly? Or that the Ravens could still be throwing away fourth-quarter leads?

That last one, perhaps, was acutely predictable, but otherwise the NFL is doing an impossibly good job of keeping us guessing from week to week.

Scroll down for our pick of the top five NFL Week 7 games – and who's showing them.

Steelers vs Saints

Sunday, 9.30am ET, NFL Network/ESPN Unlimited (US) | FREE on Virgin Media Play (IRE)

The Steelers have been a model of consistency this season compared to the Saints, so nobody quite knows what to expect from the first ever NFL game in France. Taking place in Paris against a backdrop of serious unrest, there's a sense that the teams really ought to put on a good show. Both defenses came to the fore in victory last weekend, Pittsburgh racking up five sacks to complete a remarkable late turnaround and New Orleans registering four of their own, along with three interceptions, so there's every chance this could get physical.

Bengals vs Ravens

Sunday, 1pm ET, CBS/Paramount+ (US) | FREE on 5 (UK)

The Bengals have a shoddy recent record against their AFC North rivals, but Lamar Jackson's injury issues might just turn the tables at the Bank. Jackson, who's gone 7-2 against Joe Burrow, is expected to return from an ankle issue, but will likely lean heavily on Derrick Henry regardless against a rush defense that ranks amongst the bottom 10 in the league. However, not only do the Bengals have both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins healthy, but they're coming off a bye and will be itching to climb off the bottom rung of the division.

Packers vs Lions

This all-NFC North showdown has shootout written all over it, not least because RB1 Josh Jacobs is in line to make his return for the Packers after being charged with battery. The Lions have the single worst defense in the NFL, but to make up for it their offense is prolific. Jared Goff is top-five for both touchdowns and passing yards per game, while Jahmyr Gibbs ranks second for rushing scores. Jordan Love, incidentally, is right on Goff's tail across multiple metrics.

Rams vs Raiders

Sunday, 4.25pm ET, Fox/Fox One (US)

With both teams in freefall, this clash at Allegiant Stadium feels like a must-win. The Rams entered the season as Super Bowl favourites but they've been awful, and we might not get a bigger shock than last weekend's embarrassing defeat by the hapless Cardinals. The Raiders, meanwhile, were shaping up to be the campaign's surprise package before their defense let the team down three weeks running. Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins are going to need all of their experience here.

Chiefs vs Seahawks

Sunday, 8.20pm ET, NBC/Peacock (US)

There are few greater motivators than pride, and the Seahawks have been slated for parting ways with their Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker in the offseason. Not only is he the NFL's top rusher, but he's on course for a historically great season. But nobody knows him like Aden Durde and his defensive unit. The Hawks' defense remains great, and how his former teammates would love to ruin Walker's return to Lumen Field.

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