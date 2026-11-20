Watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 live streams as an all-star cast fight for one of the PDC's eight ranking majors at Aldersley Leisure Village, in Wolverhampton. The draw has been blown wide open by the shock second-round exits of defending champion Luke Littler and No.2 seed Luke Humphries, so it is all to play for as we reach the quarter-finals.

Sixteenth seed Jermaine Wattimena saw off a Littler comeback to triumph 10-8 on Wednesday, denying the world No.1 a shot at winning the title for a third successive year. He will take on fellow Dutchman Kevin Doets for a place in the semi-finals after his compatriot beat Cameron Menzies 10-5.

Friday's other quarter-final sees No.4 seed Gerwyn Price face Germany's Niko Springer. Three-time champion Price overcame Ryan Searle 10-7 in the second round and is looking to move one step closer to lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy for the first time since 2021. However, 'The Iceman' will need to stay cool against 26-year-old Springer, who beat former world No.2 Rob Cross 10-8 to reach this stage.

The other two quarter-finals take place on Saturday evening, with unseeded Tom Sykes facing another three-time champion, Michael Van Gerwen, after he edged past Humphries 10-9 in a Thursday-night thriller. Van Gerwen beat James Wade 10-8 in his second-round match. His fellow Dutchman Gian Van Veen is the highest-ranked player left in the draw after the third seed saw off Martin Schindler 10-7, setting up a last-eight clash with Nathan Aspinall, who beat Gabriel Clemens by the same margin.

The winners return for the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon before the two remaining players contest the final that evening, with the champion pocketing £200,000 in prize money. This year's edition had an unusual format, with 48 players divided into 16 groups of three. The winner of each group progressed to the second round, where the competition moved to a traditional knockout format.

Read on to find out how to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 online from anywhere, including for FREE.

Can I watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 for free?

Grand Slam of Darts 2026 is free-to-air in select countries.

Sport 1 is showing the tournament for free in Germany, while Belgian broadcaster VTM also has live coverage at no cost.

Outside of these countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇩🇪 Connect to Germany – Open the NordVPN app and select a German server. ▶️ Head to Sport 1 – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 for free.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 live streams in the UK

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Sky Sports is broadcasting Grand Slam of Darts 2026 in the UK.

Subscribers can watch the quarter-finals on Friday and Saturday evening on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. The semi-finals will be live on Sky Sports+ on Sunday afternoon, with the final on Sky Sports Main Event that evening.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month for existing customers (£35 for new sign-ups), or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass.

Away from the UK and want to access the Sky Go app or Now? We recommend NordVPN to unblock your stream.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 live streams in Australia

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Fox Sports is showing Grand Slam of Darts 2026 in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A Standard subscription costs AU$29.99 per month, though you can pay AU$45.99 per month for the Premium plan, which allows simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a 7-day free trial.

Darts fans in Australia can also watch the tournament on PDCTV, which costs the equivalent of £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the whole year.

Remember: Use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 live streams in the US

US viewers can watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 on ESPN.

ESPN Select subscriptions start from $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, while PDCTV is also an option for darts fans in the States.

In the US this week and want to access the live streams you'd normally watch at home? Try NordVPN risk-free.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 live streams in Canada

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PDCTV is the place to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 in Canada.

Canadian fans can subscribe to PDCTV for around CA$17.99 per month or CA$111.99 per year.

Remember, if you're away from the Great White North right now you'll need a VPN so you can watch your regular darts stream as if you were back home. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

How to watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Grand Slam of Darts 2026 is live on Sky Sport NZ in New Zealand, with coverage across Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3 and Sky Sport 6.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Away from NZ? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

Grand Slam of Darts 2026 - Need to Know

Swipe to scroll horizontally What are the start times for Grand Slam of Darts 2026? Date Round Start time Friday, November 20 Quarter-finals x2 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (ET) / 6am (AEDT - Sat) Saturday, November 21 Quarter-finals x2 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (ET) / 6am (AEDT - Sun) Sunday, November 22 (Afternoon Session) Semi-finals 1pm (GMT) / 8am (ET) / 12am (AEDT - Mon) Sunday, November 22 (Evening Session) Final 7.30pm (GMT) / 2.30pm (ET) / 6.30am (AEDT - Mon)

What is the Grand Slam of Darts 2026 schedule? (quarter-finals onwards) Quarter-finals Friday, November 20

Jermaine Wattimena vs Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price vs Niko Springer Saturday, November 21

Tom Sykes vs Michael Van Gerwen

Gian Van Veen vs Nathan Aspinall Semi-finals Sunday, November 22 (Afternoon Session)

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2 Final Sunday, November 22 (Evening Session)

Final

What is the Grand Slam of Darts 2026 prize money? Winner : £200,000

: £200,000 Runner-up: £100,000

£100,000 Semi-final: £60,000

£60,000 Quarter-final: £35,000

£35,000 Last 16: £20,000

£20,000 Second in group stage: £12,500

£12,500 Third in group stage: £5,000

Previous Grand Slam of Darts winners 2025: Luke Littler 2024: Luke Littler 2023: Luke Humphries 2022: Michael Smith 2021: Gerwyn Price 2020: Jose de Sousa 2019: Gerwyn Price 2018: Gerwyn Price 2017: Michael van Gerwen 2016: Michael van Gerwen

Can I watch Grand Slam of Darts 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream Grand Slam of Darts 2026. For example, Sky Go in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date on the PDC's official social media channels such as on X (@OfficialPDC), Instagram (@officialpdc), Facebook (OfficialPDC) and TikTok (OfficialPDC)