NFL Week 5 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend

Almost a quarter of the way through the NFL 2026 regular season, Week 5 sees the heavyweight Bills and Rams face off with both sides having plenty to prove, and the 49ers and Seahawks put on a show fit for the Super Bowl itself.

There's a growing sense of wonder, meanwhile, over the Raiders and Falcons, who are making a mockery of pre-season predictions. And on early evidence, there's no ceiling on what the Bears could achieve over the coming months.

Scroll down for our pick of the top five NFL Week 5 games – and who's showing them.

Raiders vs Patriots

Sunday, 1pm ET, CBS/Paramount+ (US) | FREE on 5 (UK), 7Plus (AUS) & TVNZ+ (NZ)

There wasn't a more disappointing player in the NFL through the first three weeks of the campaign than Drake Maye, but he bounced back by downing the Bills of all teams, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for a team-high 54 yards. Has last season's MVP runner-up turned a corner? The Raiders, meanwhile, are coming off their first defeat of the season, but showed that they're for real by pushing the Chiefs all the way, Kirk Cousins throwing for 365 yards and two scores.

Bears vs Packers

Sunday, 4.25pm ET, Fox/Fox One (US)

Who will the Bears put out at quarterback against their most hated rivals? Caleb Williams? Case Keenum? Tyson Bagent? All of them? None of them? A different QB has started each of their three wins, illustrating just how extraordinary a job Ben Johnson is doing in Chicago, though Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift have certainly played their part. Both running backs rank amongst the top 10 in the league for yardage. The Packers have scraped two wins from one of the easiest starting schedules in the league. Jordan Love hasn't stood a chance behind a complete mess of an offensive line, and their rushing stats are the worst in the league.

49ers vs Seahawks

Sunday, 4.25pm ET, Fox/Fox One (US) | FREE on 5 (UK) & Virgin Media Play (IRE)

The all-NFC West blockbuster pits the 49ers' all-conquering offense against the Seahawks' gold-standard defense in a potential NFC Championship preview. Brock Purdy tops the charts with 11 touchdown throws, all without being sacked – however, Seattle's defense has racked up 11 sacks across four games. This is going to be fun.

Ravens vs Falcons

Sunday, 8.20pm ET, NBC/Peacock (US)

The Falcons' unexpected renaissance has suddenly made them one of the teams to watch. After two pretty awful defeats with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Kevin Stefanski brought Michael Penix into the fold – and he's linked up beautifully with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. With Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle issue, the Ravens will almost certainly lean heavily on Derrick Henry. Unfortunately for Baltimore, the Falcons' run defense is by far the best in the NFL.

Bills vs Rams

Monday, 8.15pm ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited (US)

At 3-1 and 2-2 respectively, the Bills and Rams aren't doing too badly, but their fanbases know that they're each looking well short of a Super Bowl run. That awful defense and Josh Allen's risky play caught up with Buffalo in a shock defeat to the previously struggling Patriots last weekend, while Puka Nacua's return appears to have steered Los Angeles back on track, pre-season expectations having given them stage-fright early doors.

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