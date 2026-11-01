How to watch Ravens vs Bills: Live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for NFL week 8 game

Lamar Jackson's return can't come soon enough for the Ravens, who've plummeted down the pecking order in his absence. The two-time MVP, however, looks set to return for this key NFL 2026 clash with the Bills, who are flying high and coming off a bye.

Baltimore's track record with double-digit leads needs no introduction, but even by their standards the capitulation against the Bengals was something special. From 13-0 up at midway, to 13–35 down at full-time, this was a collapse for the ages. Worse still, they blew a double-digit lead the previous week too.

Although there's a long way to go, the Ravens' divisional form has brought a note of jeopardy to every game. Not only are they at the bottom of the AFC North, but they're also 0-2 in divisional play, which could end up costing them dearly.

On a positive note, while the Ravens' and Bills' run-heavy offenses are well-matched, Buffalo's defense has been atrocious in every facet of the game. They rank 31st for total defense and passing yards, and 30th for points conceded per game.

But they have Josh Allen. The 2024 MVP has nine passing touchdowns to go with another eight on his wheels, so while the Bills certainly won't be winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the defense in the state that it is, Allen and James Cook alone ensure they'll keep steamrolling good, bad and average opponents in the meantime.

Here's how to watch Ravens vs Bills in the 2026 NFL from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams

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How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, the Ravens vs Bills game is being shown on CBS and Paramount+.

Paramount+ starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Alternatively, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo Sports + News plan each carry CBS and will provide near-comprehensive NFL coverage this season.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in the UK

In the UK, Ravens vs Bills is available to watch on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year or £69.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, and live streams every remaining game, plus RedZone.

Away from home? Unlock your Ravens vs Bills stream with IPVanish.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Ravens vs Bills game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl. Prices start at AU$134.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live streams in Canada

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The Ravens vs Bills game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your account from anywhere.

What is the Ravens vs Bills start time? The scheduled Ravens vs Bills kick-off time on Sunday, November 1 is 1pm ET local time in Orchard Park, which is 10am PT / 6pm GMT. That's 5am AEDT on Monday, November 2 in Australia.

What is the Ravens vs Bills head-to-head? The Ravens and Bills have faced off on 14 previous occasions. Baltimore won seven of those games, and Buffalo seven.

Can I watch Ravens vs Bills on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).