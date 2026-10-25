How to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks: Live streams and TV channels for 2026 NFL Week 7 game

Kenneth Walker rushed for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns for Seattle last season, and was named the Super Bowl MVP. However, they opted not to re-sign him in the offseason, and the Seahawks' loss has – emphatically – been the Chiefs' gain.

In next to no time, the 26-year-old has become the key cog in arguably the best offense in the league. He already has 665 rushing yards and six touchdowns to his name in the 2026 NFL season. By contrast, the Seahawks' most productive running back this term is Emanuel Wilson, with 303 yards and two scores.

A bigger problem for the reigning champions, however, is Sam Darnold's turnovers. He's thrown seven interceptions in little over four games, some of which have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

There's still a long way to go, but their 3-3 record leaves them outside the playoff picture going into this weekend, and not only is Patrick Mahomes firing on all cylinders, but the Chiefs defense racked up four sacks against the Chargers a week ago – their first since Week 1.

Here's how to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks in the in the 2026 NFL from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks live streams

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How to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the US, the Chiefs vs Seahawks game is being shown on NBC and Peacock.

The Peacock price starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

It's worth noting that games are also being televised on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN2 and NFL Network this season.

Sling TV is an OTT service that gives access to a good proportion of NFL games, including Chiefs vs Seahawks. Its Blue package ($46 per month) offers local NBC and Fox channels in selected markets, as well as NFL Network and access to the Fox One platform, while Sling Orange ($5 per day, $46 per month) carries ESPN (and ABC simulcasts). The Orange + Blue plan for $61 per month will provide access to a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts. All that's missing is CBS.

Alternatively, near-comprehensive NFL coverage is available from Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu+Live TV, each of which comes with a free trial.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

In the UK, Chiefs vs Seahawks is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month (with £15 off each of your first three months) if you commit to a year or £89 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, which live streams every remaining game, plus RedZone.

Away from home? Unlock your Chiefs vs Seahawks stream with IPVanish.

How to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Chiefs vs Seahawks game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl. Prices start at AU$149 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Chiefs vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

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The Chiefs vs Seahawks game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 and CTV1. TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Chiefs vs Seahawks start time? The scheduled Chiefs vs Seahawks kick-off time on Sunday, October 25 is 5.20pm PT local time in Seattle, which is 8.20pm ET. That's 12.20am GMT / 11.20am AEDT on Monday, October 26 in the UK and Australia.

What is the Chiefs vs Seahawks head-to-head? The Chiefs and Seahawks have faced off on 53 previous occasions. Kansas City won 34 of those games, and Seattle 19.

Can I watch Eagles vs Bears on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).