The final international game of the 2026 NFL season is a potential dress-rehearsal for the NFC Championship, with the 7-2 Vikings going up against the 8-1 49ers in a heavyweight showdown at the legendary Estadio Banorte (formerly Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City.

Five days after sealing his sensational return to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins showed enough to suggest that he can provide the steady hand that Kevin O'Connell needs. The 38-year-old threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on his second Vikings debut, but most promisingly of all he took no time re-establishing his connection with Justin Jefferson, who had a season-high nine catches for 74 yards.

That could be the deciding factor in a game that's likely to be dominated by a Vikings defense that's surrendered the fewest points per game and the second-fewest yards per game, and a 49ers offense that's put up the most yards per game and the second-most points per game. That said, Brian Flores likes to blitz as often as possible, a tactic that doesn't tend to work against quarterbacks that get rid of the ball quickly, like Brock Purdy.

Christian McCaffrey ran riot with a 74-yard touchdown and a 66-yard score against the Cowboys last weekend, but conceding 40 points will likely prompt a reaction from Kyle Shanahan.

San Fran have done their homework too. Estadio Azteca sits 2,241m above sea level, so the 49ers have prepared by training at high altitude at Colorado Springs. The Vikings, on the other hand, are winging it.

Vikings vs 49ers: TV Schedule & Live Streams

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country Kick-off Time TV & Live Stream Mexico Sun, Nov 22 — 7:20pm CST Canal 5 (FREE), ESPN / Disney+ US Sun, Nov 22 — 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT NBC, Peacock UK Mon, Nov 23 — 1:20am GMT Sky Sports NFL, NOW, DAZN Canada Sun, Nov 22 — 8:20pm ET CTV1, TSN1/3/4, TSN+, DAZN Australia Mon, Nov 23 — 12:20pm AEDT ESPN (Foxtel), Kayo Sports, DAZN

Watch Vikings vs 49ers for free

Vikings vs 49ers will be broadcast for free in Mexico on Canal 5.

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🇺🇸 How to watch Vikings vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, the Vikings vs 49ers game is being shown on NBC and Peacock.

The Peacock price starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

You can also access NBC with cord-cutters like Sling TV Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu+Live TV.

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🇬🇧 How to watch Vikings vs 49ers live streams in the UK

In the UK, Vikings vs 49ers is available to watch on Sky Sports NFL.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year or £39 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, and live streams every remaining game, plus RedZone.

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🇦🇺 How to watch Vikings vs 49ers live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Vikings vs 49ers game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Alternatively, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl. Prices start at AU$69 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis.

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🇨🇦 How to watch Vikings vs 49ers live streams in Canada

The Vikings vs 49ers game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and CTV1. TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇲🇽 How to watch Vikings vs 49ers in Mexico

As alluded to above, fans in Mexico can watch Vikings vs 49ers for free on Canal 5.

It is also available on ESPN. The easiest way to access this is through Disney+ Premium, with prices starting at MXN $339 per month.

Outside Mexico but want to watch on your home streaming services? IPVanish will help you unlock your stream and watch Vikings vs 49ers from anywhere.

Vikings vs 49ers: Q+A

What is the Vikings vs 49ers start time? The scheduled Vikings vs 49ers kick-off time on Sunday, November 22 is 7.20pm CST local time in Mexico City, which is 5.20pm PT / 8.20pm ET. That's 1.20am GMT / 12.20pm AEDT on Monday, November 23 in the UK and Australia.

What is the Vikings vs 49ers head-to-head? The Vikings and 49ers have faced off on 51 previous occasions. Minnesota won 25 of those games, and San Francisco 25. The other finished in a tie.

Can I watch Vikings vs 49ers on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).