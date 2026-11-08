How to watch Patriots vs Packers for FREE: live stream NFL Week 9 game online from anywhere

The Patriots vs Packers is a Week 9 clash in the NFL 2026 between two sides with 5-3 records with realistic playoff ambitions but deprived of key starters. Mike Vrabel and Matt LaFleur know this game at Gillette Stadium, will be all about fine margins, but one that both sides need to win if they're to remain in the hunt for the postseaon.

New England returns to Foxborough after two successive road games, with the 24-19 win in Miami last weekend an exercise in getting the job done. The Pats started slowly against the Dolphins and a better side would have led by more than 10 points. Time to step up. The Patriots defense has been crucial all year, but it's the midseason turnaround in Drake Maye's form that has helped deliver four wins in five outings. After a torrid start, the quarterback has thrown three touchdowns in each of those five, beginning with the 29-26 victory over the Bills. Star receiver AJ Brown is questionable.

Bottom of the stacked NFC North, the Packers still have game after beating the Panthers 27-19 last weekend. Jordan Love leads all quarterbacks for yardage this season, with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft his key targets, but beyond that trio, output has been mixed and Green Bay has a limited run offense. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons remains on IR, but was back in practice this week as his recovery from ACL surgery continues. Edgerrin Cooper, Jayden Reed and Jacob Monk are also all out.

Read on as we explain how to watch Patriots vs Packers for free.

Can you watch Patriots vs Packers for free?

Yes. Packers @ Patriots is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia, and on TVNZ Duke and TVNZ Plus in New Zealand. It's also on Channel 5 and streaming service 5 in the UK and Virgin Media 3 and Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Packers for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Patriots vs Packers live streams

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How to watch Patriots vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, the Patriots vs Packers game is being shown on FOX.

OTT streaming services YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and the Fubo sports + news plan each carry FOX (and have free trials of varying lengths) and will provide near-comprehensive NFL coverage this season.

Sling doesn't have a free trial, but FOX is available on its Blue plan.

Alternatively, you can watch on Fox One (3-day free trial) with subscriptions starting from $19.99/month and $199.99/year.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Patriots vs Packers live streams in the UK

In the UK, Patriots vs Packers is available to watch on Channel 5, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

As we've mentioned above, you can watch on Channel 5 or its 5 streaming service for free.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year or £69.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, and live streams every remaining game, plus RedZone.

Away from home? Unlock your Patriots vs Packers stream with IPVanish.

How to watch Patriots vs Packers live streams in Australia

The Patriots vs Packers game is free-to-air on 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Patriots vs Packers live streams in Canada

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The Packers @ Patriots game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Patriots vs Packers start time? The scheduled Packers @ Patriots kick-off time on Sunday, November 8 is 4.25pm ET local time in Foxborough, which is 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT. That's 8.25am AEDT on Monday, November 9 in Australia.

What is the Patriots vs Packers head-to-head? The Patriots and Packers have faced off on 13 previous occasions, New England winning six of those games and Green Bay seven.

Can I watch Patriots vs Packers on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like 5, Virgin Media Play, Seven Network and TVNZ, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).