NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 8 (game #1246)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 7 (game #1245).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1246) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CUT

LEAK

CONTEXT

CARAT

BUILT

BLOWOUT

CLARITY

CHARRED

COLOR

KORN

INSIGHT

EXTENSIONS

RIPPED

TRIM

JACKED

PERSPECTIVE

NYT Connections today (game #1246) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Available at the beauty parlor

Available at the beauty parlor GREEN: Showing off their six-pack

Showing off their six-pack BLUE: A well researched plan will give you…

A well researched plan will give you… PURPLE: They sound edible

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1246) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HAIR SALON SERVICES

HAIR SALON SERVICES GREEN: MUSCULAR

MUSCULAR BLUE: THINGS THAT HELP MAKE SENSE OF A SITUATION

THINGS THAT HELP MAKE SENSE OF A SITUATION PURPLE: VEGETABLE HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1246) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1246, are…

YELLOW: HAIR SALON SERVICES: BLOWOUT, COLOR, EXTENSIONS, TRIM

BLOWOUT, COLOR, EXTENSIONS, TRIM GREEN: MUSCULAR: BUILT, CUT, JACKED, RIPPED

BUILT, CUT, JACKED, RIPPED BLUE: THINGS THAT HELP MAKE SENSE OF A SITUATION: CLARITY, CONTEXT, INSIGHT, PERSPECTIVE

CLARITY, CONTEXT, INSIGHT, PERSPECTIVE PURPLE: VEGETABLE HOMOPHONES: CARAT, CHARRED, KORN, LEAK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

After experiencing a rare moment of CLARITY as I put together the four tiles of THINGS THAT HELP MAKE SENSE OF A SITUATION I crumbled.

My two mistakes came with HAIR SALON SERVICES, where I was on the right track with COLOR and EXTENSIONS but couldn’t decide between CUT, TRIM and BLOWOUT. I got there eventually.

For the final eight I couldn’t see beyond KORN the band and kept thinking I was missing some obvious music-based connection but went for the gym body Green set instead.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 7, 2026, game #1245)

YELLOW: PIRATE'S PLUNDER: BOOTY, BOUNTY, SPOILS, TREASURE

BOOTY, BOUNTY, SPOILS, TREASURE GREEN: KINDS OF SHIRTS: HENLEY, POLO, RAGLAN, RINGER

HENLEY, POLO, RAGLAN, RINGER BLUE: FIRST WORDS OF U.S. STATE NAMES: NEW, NORTH, RHODE, SOUTH

NEW, NORTH, RHODE, SOUTH PURPLE: ENDS OF STORM TYPES: CANE, CLONE, EASTER, SOON