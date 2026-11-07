Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon range has long been a favorite of ours, as well as a popular choice among business users. The Gen 14 Aura Edition builds on that reputation with modern hardware and a focus on productivity. It's an expensive laptop, but there's a big saving available at Newegg in time for Black Friday.

• Best for: Business professionals, executives, and remote workers who want a premium laptop for demanding everyday work.

• The deal: Newegg has reduced the price of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition laptop by $500 for Black Friday, bringing it down from $2,899 to $2,399.

Why we recommend it

Lenovo's X1 Carbon is designed for business users who spend much of their working day on a laptop. Its 1920 x 1200 IPS display provides more vertical space than a conventional Full HD screen, and the anti-glare coating and 500-nit brightness will help in brightly lit environments.

The Intel processor supports vPro technology for business management and security, and the integrated graphics are well suited to business tasks.

We gave the previous generation laptop a five-star review and an Editor's Choice award and our expert Collin praised its portability and AI-enhanced performance. He called it "a top choice for constantly moving business professionals."

He also said: "This computer is intended for the business professional whose day-to-day work depends on their needs. Still, one thing is for sure: they need something reliable, able to jump in and out of work, portable enough to go from place to place, has a great port selection for what may come and whatever they may need, and the ease of use that comes with a ThinkPad. It might be one of the best Lenovo ThinkPad laptops around — and it's definitely my favorite yet."

Price context & historical value

Lenovo's laptop is firmly in premium territory and expensive as a result. That said, a $500 saving is not to be sniffed at, especially when you're getting an Intel Core Ultra 7 365 vPro processor, 32GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch touchscreen.

It's cheaper at Newegg than it is at Lenovo and given the specifications, I'd definitely recommend it.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition laptop if...

You want a premium business laptop with strong productivity specifications, enterprise-oriented features, and a touchscreen for working on the move.

❌ Skip Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition laptop if...

Your requirements are limited to browsing, email, and basic office applications. A considerably cheaper laptop will handle those tasks perfectly well.