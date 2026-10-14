It seems that with the RAMpocalypse and component cost crisis that saw even Apple recently increase prices across the range, laptops are next in line for a price hike. So, we've been looking out for future-proofed laptops with the specs professionals need to see out the latest cost increases.

One that caught my eye is the Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 with a Snapdragon X2 Elite chip. It features Wi-Fi 7, an 80 TOPS NPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB drive. Exactly the kind of specs that keep a work laptop useful as software gets more demanding.

• Best for: Business users and mobile professionals who want a thin, future-proof ThinkPad with long battery life and Copilot+ AI features.

• The deal: The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 now $2169 (was $2669) at Lenovo.

Save $500 Lenovo ThinkPad T14S Gen 7: was $2,669 now $2,169 at Lenovo This ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 has a Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-80-100 processor, 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and Windows 11 Pro on Arm. The 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display is non-touch, anti-glare and rated at 400 nits and 60Hz. It also has Wi-Fi 7, a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader and a 58Wh battery, and Lenovo limits this doorbuster price to five units per order.

Price Context & Historical Value

ThinkPads have always performed strongly in our tests - and our hardware editor has sworn by them for years now. The T14s line remains one of our favorites, delivering high scores across the Gen 4 and Gen 6 models.

So, while we haven't tested the Gen 7 configuration yet, it ticks the future-proofing boxes business buyers care about: an 80 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ features, Wi-Fi 7, ThinkShield security, MIL-STD-810H durability testing, and customer-replaceable parts that Lenovo says make it easier to extend the laptop's life.

It's a thin, light ThinkPad built for work on the move, and it comes with 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage rather than the lower-spec starting configurations.

For more picks, we've tested the best business laptops.

Value verdict

At $2,169, this is $500 (about 19%) off Lenovo's $2,669 "est. value", which is Lenovo's own reference price rather than a tracked street price. Lenovo labels it a doorbuster with a five-unit limit, so the price may not last. Lenovo also offers business and student pricing through its members-only offers.