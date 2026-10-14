Lenovo's future-proof ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 is $500 off ahead of predicted laptop price hikes
The Copilot+ Snapdragon X2 Elite machine comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB
It seems that with the RAMpocalypse and component cost crisis that saw even Apple recently increase prices across the range, laptops are next in line for a price hike. So, we've been looking out for future-proofed laptops with the specs professionals need to see out the latest cost increases.
One that caught my eye is the Lenovo's ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 with a Snapdragon X2 Elite chip. It features Wi-Fi 7, an 80 TOPS NPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB drive. Exactly the kind of specs that keep a work laptop useful as software gets more demanding.
• Best for: Business users and mobile professionals who want a thin, future-proof ThinkPad with long battery life and Copilot+ AI features.
• The deal: The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 now $2169 (was $2669) at Lenovo.
This ThinkPad T14s Gen 7 has a Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E-80-100 processor, 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and Windows 11 Pro on Arm. The 14-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS display is non-touch, anti-glare and rated at 400 nits and 60Hz. It also has Wi-Fi 7, a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader and a 58Wh battery, and Lenovo limits this doorbuster price to five units per order.
Price Context & Historical Value
ThinkPads have always performed strongly in our tests - and our hardware editor has sworn by them for years now. The T14s line remains one of our favorites, delivering high scores across the Gen 4 and Gen 6 models.
So, while we haven't tested the Gen 7 configuration yet, it ticks the future-proofing boxes business buyers care about: an 80 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ features, Wi-Fi 7, ThinkShield security, MIL-STD-810H durability testing, and customer-replaceable parts that Lenovo says make it easier to extend the laptop's life.
It's a thin, light ThinkPad built for work on the move, and it comes with 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage rather than the lower-spec starting configurations.
For more picks, we've tested the best business laptops.
Value verdict
At $2,169, this is $500 (about 19%) off Lenovo's $2,669 "est. value", which is Lenovo's own reference price rather than a tracked street price. Lenovo labels it a doorbuster with a five-unit limit, so the price may not last. Lenovo also offers business and student pricing through its members-only offers.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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