The iPad mini 2026 was announced exactly a month ago today — and the world's best small tablet has surprisingly already been given a generous Black Friday discount.

You can now get the iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026) at Amazon for $599 (was $699). And if that's still just beyond your budget, the older iPad mini 8.3-inch (A17 Pro, 2024) has also been given a $100 price cut at Amazon. Both of those deals could prove to be two of the most popular during this year's holiday sales.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

If you're struggling to decide between the two, I can help you decide. If you're looking for a nigh-on perfect small tablet for streaming, web browsing and light gaming, the 128GB version of this year's iPad mini 2026 is tough to beat at this price. You get a crisp OLED screen, a hardier IP67-rated build and a speedy A20 Pro chip for only $599.

But the older A17 Pro version from 2024 is certainly no slouch and will be supported by Apple for several years to come. It also comes in more color options, with the Purple and Starlight versions both available at $499 — while the Blue version is currently even cheaper at $484.

If you're buying an iPad mini as a gift, those color options (and cheaper price) could swing you towards the older model. For me, the iPad mini 2026's OLED screen — which is also brighter in everyday use at 600 nits, up from 500 nits — is worth the extra $100, but you really can't go wrong with either of these deals.

Today's best iPad mini deals

Save $100 Apple iPad mini 8.3-inch (A17 Pro, 2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon If Apple's latest iPad mini is still a little too pricey, Amazon's Black Friday sale has also knocked a huge $100 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. You don't get an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's more than capable for streaming, web browsing and light gaming. And don't worry, it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come.

For more iPad discounts, including deals on the base iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro — check out our dedicated Black Friday iPad deals page.

More Black Friday deals in the US