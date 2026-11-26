Let's face it, it's been a tough month for Swiss privacy tech firm Proton.

After 404 Media revealed details of the Founder and CEO's aggressive push into AI, many online commentators have voiced their concerns about what they thought to be an ethical alternative to Big Tech. Not even the U-turn on staff re-interviews and CEO apology managed to appease the privacy community's scrutiny, so far.

Yet, browsing for the best Black Friday VPN deals to gear up your digital defenses, you have most likely come across Proton's offers and probably are now wondering whether or not you should give it a go.

It's worth making clear that Proton's ongoing reputational crisis isn't about the privacy and security of its products. The company still offers one of the best suites to fully de-Google your digital life, with its flagship products — Proton Mail and Proton VPN — still performing great in TechRadar's independent tests.

So, if you are not bothered by the recent headlines so much, now is certainly the most convenient moment to subscribe to Proton — whether you are looking to sign up for one of the best VPN services, or if a full privacy-first workspace is what you are after.

Proton's Black Friday deals:

Try for $1! Proton Unlimited: Get one month for $1 or 50% OFF Proton Unlimited grants you premium access to the full Proton ecosystem and is currently running two Black Friday deals, depending on how long you want to commit: 1-month welcome offer: You get Proton Unlimited for just $1 for your first month over Black Friday. Since this is on its 1-month plan, you can cancel anytime. 1-year at half the price: If you're ready to sign up for 12 months of protection, you can save 50% and get Proton's top subscription for the equivalent of $6.49 a month instead of $12.99. The plan is covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. No matter which option you choose, you'll get: 📩 Unlimited access to encrypted email

🌍 VPN with servers in 140+ countries

🗃️ Premium access to password manager

🌐 500 GB of online drive

💼 Secure calendar, docs, sheets, and more



Proton VPN Plus: Save $24 on its 24-month plan If you don't need the full suite of tools, Proton VPN is also running its own standalone offer, allowing you to save $24 when signing up for the two-year plan. For the equivalent of $2.49 a month — billed $59.76 upfront — you'll get: 🔏 Swiss-grade privacy assurances

🌍 Servers in 140+ countries

⛔ Ad, tracker, and malware blocking

🛜 Top VPN speeds



Try it out completely risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Is it worth signing up?

(Image credit: Proton)

The short answer is, it's up to you and your needs.

If you're looking for one provider that can get you a privacy-first alternative to up to 11 digital tools — Proton even has a privacy-first chatbot right now, Lumo — Proton Unlimited is what you should be getting, assuming you can look past the current controversy around the company and its CEO.

All the apps offer a free tier, but premium is what you want if you're planning to leave your Gmail or Outlook account behind for good. And, frankly, the chance to get all this for $1 for your first month is hard to pass up.

Things may be a bit different if what you need is just one secure and reliable virtual private network (VPN). The Proton VPN Plus Black Friday deal is certainly one not to be sniffed at — you can see why in our full Proton VPN review — but it won't be difficult to find a suitable alternative if you'd rather not spend money on a company that doesn't convince you fully.

Here you can find a quick roundup of three strong alternatives to the Proton VPN deal. These include TechRadar's top-rated NordVPN — just $0.50 more a month right now, but it offers even better speeds — and Surfshark, which, for only the equivalent of $2.29 a month, gives you the full Surfshark One plan.

Windscribe even gives you the opportunity to completely forget about renewals, price hikes, and future Black Friday deals, letting you lock in $29 per year for life.