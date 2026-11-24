PureVPN has introduced new five-year plans just in time for Black Friday, becoming one of the few VPNs offering Black Friday VPN deals beyond two years.

Its Basic plan now starts at $1.49 per month, while Plus and Max plans, which add features such as password management and dark web monitoring, are $2.19 and $2.49 per month, respectively.

Five years is far more than most VPNs will ever offer - only FastestVPN's lifetime VPN deal lasts longer at the time of writing. Most VPNs offer two years, and VPNs like NordVPN are only $13 less right now for the far shorter duration.

PureVPN's deal is perfect if you're looking to avoid inflated auto-renewal costs for as long as possible. Just turn off auto-renewal once you've signed up, then, in five years, find a new Black Friday VPN deal that takes your fancy instead.

5 years of protection PureVPN: Get five years of VPN protection for Black Friday

Was: $2.15/month for two years

Now: $1.49/month for FIVE YEARS of protection

PureVPN's new five-year plans offer a brilliant way to set up and forget a VPN that protects your whole household. You get 10 simultaneous connections, apps for most platforms, and features like password management and dark web monitoring if you choose a more premium plan. Unsure? Try it with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

That said, I'd recommend considering how you'll use it before signing up.

When we recently tested PureVPN, it was surprisingly slow, clocking just 560 Mbps on WireGuard.

This will be fine for most things: browsing, gaming, and some streaming, but the fastest VPNs offer speeds around 4x quicker right now if you want reliable 4K streaming, low-ping gaming, or high-speed downloads.

It unblocks all global Netflix libraries, most Disney+ libraries, and many local services such as BBC iPlayer or 7Play. But if you want a VPN for YouTube or Prime Video, I'd again look elsewhere, as it struggled to unblock either.

If you can live with this, then no VPN offers better value - even FastestVPN can't meet PureVPN's performance.

But, if you're more focused on performance, look towards some of this year's best VPNs. NordVPN is $2.99 per month for two years, ExpressVPN is $2.79, and Proton is $2.49, all offering a superior experience if you're willing to sacrifice the 3 additional years.