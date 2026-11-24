The new Jura A8 is just 19cm wide and 44.5cm high

It has a full-sized brewing unit and grinder

It's on sale now for £999 (about $1,300 / AU$1,970)

The problem with many of the best coffee machines is that big flavor often requires a really big machine — and that's not ideal if your kitchen is barely big enough to fling a feline around. If you're short of space and want a premium coffee maker that doesn't have a huge footprint, Jura would like to introduce you to its new compact: the Jura A8.

The A8 is Jura's slimmest ever coffee machine, but it doesn't skimp on the specifications. It features a full-size brewing unit and grinder to deliver what Jura promises is all the quality and flavor you'd expect from a premium bean-to-cup machine.

The Jura J8 is an automatic coffee maker with a menu of 18 hot and cold drinks, including espresso, cappuccino, flat white and latte macchiato. We like Jura's coffee machines a lot (the J10 has held a spot in our roundup fo the best espresso machines for over a year) and this looks like a typically smart and stylish way to start your day.

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(Image credit: Jura)

Jura A8: key features and pricing

The Jura A8 is sleek and modern-looking. It currently comes in a single finish, Piano Black, and is just 19cm wide, 37cm deep, and 44.5cm high. Despite those compact dimensions, it houses Jura's Professional Aroma Grinder 3 and a full-size professional brewing unit for coffee doses ranging from 5g to 16g. There's also a powder chute you can use for pre-ground coffee, and an automatic cleaning setup for the milk foaming system.

Inside the A8 is a thermoblock heating system designed to deliver quick start-up, which is handy when you're in a morning rush. And you can adjust the strength of your coffee on a scale of one to ten depending on how much of a morning person you happen to be.

The A8 keeps things simple with just four buttons and a 2.8-inch touchscreen. You can use it with the optional JOE app for features such as Coffee Timer, which enables you to 'order' your coffee up to 16 hours in advance. And while it looks simple there are features for serious coffee people here: in addition to changing the coffee strength you can program the grind size, the brew temperature, the amount of milk foam, and the hot water temperature.

It's not just the coffee machine that Jura has made smaller either; it's shunk the price as well. Where Jura's larger coffee machines start at four figures, the Jura A8 has a list price of £999 (about $1,300 / AU$1,970).

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