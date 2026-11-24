ChatGPT-5.6 fans mourn model’s demise as OpenAI confirms retirement date — but its GPT-6.2 replacement is already rolling out
Another painful transition period for many
- OpenAI will soon discontinue its popular GPT-5.6 model
- It will be fully replaced by GPT-6.2 in late December
- Some ChatGPT users are disappointed with the decision
Last week, OpenAI launched two new GPT-6.2 models for its Work and Codex modes, which brought some pretty powerful new features. One of those models, GPT-6.2 Sol, is now rolling out in the ChatGPT app’s Chat tab — and this also sadly means the end for GPT-5.6, a decision that's left many users bereft.
OpenAI announced the retirement date for GPT-5.6 in a post on X, which said that "every model has its day in the sun" and that "for GPT-5.6, it’s time to set.” That time will come on December 23, 2026, when GPT-5.6 Sol will be deprecated in ChatGPT Chat. GPT-5.6 Sol and Terra will be removed from ChatGPT Work and Codex on the same day.
OpenAI justified its decision by saying that "we’ll generally continue to retire models that are two generations back" after rolling out new ones. "That frees up compute so more people can use our more capable models,” it added.
However, the move has proven to be a contentious one with some ChatGPT users, with comments across X and Reddit expressing disappointment. “I cannot overstate how bad a decision this is, your other models are not even close to 5.6 on intelligence & nuance and I sadly will be canceling my pro sub,” said one user. “Sol-5.6 is the only model usable for cybersecurity research. None of the new models come even close” lamented another.
On Reddit, meanwhile, some users described GPT-6 as “horrendous with its over-summarizations.” The retirement of GPT-5.6 “is really going to suck” added another, who opined that “the 5.6 model really was the last great writing model.” Commenting on the transition, others simply added "this is painful".
OpenAI is no stranger to controversy when it comes to phasing out old models. The company provoked similar backlash when it retired GPT-4o, GPT-4.5, and some of its popular voice models. It therefore shouldn’t be surprising to see a similar reaction when it was revealed that GPT-5.6’s days were numbered.
But that doesn’t mean the complaints about GPT-6 are unfounded or that GPT-5.6 is not a genuinely useful model. And who knows? We might end up seeing another memorial after it’s put out to pasture, such is the strength of feeling whipped up by OpenAI’s divisive decision.
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What's replacing it?
OpenAI’s release notes describe GPT-6.2 Sol as being “tuned for everyday conversation” and “better at handling more complex requests that involve following detailed instructions or finding information online.”
For instance, it’s more capable when it comes to comparing things like the best Black Friday deals and spotting potential trade-offs, while OpenAI also says it’s better at following up on your queries with concrete actions and suggestions.
OpenAI has also touted GPT-6.2 Sol’s stronger image-analysis abilities and argued that it has been tuned up to follow challenging prompts more effectively than its predecessor.
Another upgrade is that the model can better protect teens against unsafe conversations (particularly those around emotional reliance, disordered eating, age-restricted goods and dangerous activities). Asking it to perform tasks on the web is now more likely to result in a successful outcome, too.
GPT-6.2 Sol is rolling out globally in the ChatGPT Chat tab, provided you have a ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business or Enterprise subscription.
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Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
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